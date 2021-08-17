The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released the preseason volleyball coaches’ poll, ranking Concordia-St Paul first. Winona State placed fifth, and Minnesota State is in ninth place in the survey.
K-W graduate Megan Flom, Winona State team leader, was named by the coaches as the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year. This summer, it was announced that Flom had earned Academic All-American honors.
Also, in the NSIC, Minnesota State University, Mankato and K-W alumni Mara Quam was named MSU’s Player to Watch. During her college career, Quam has been named to the All-NSIC Second Team two times.
Corynne Dahl is a junior middle blocker for the University of Wisconsin River Falls.
At Upper Iowa University, K-W alum Jack Beulke is listed as a punter/placekicker for the Peacock football team.
Church organist
The organ is the traditional instrument of choice in many churches, but it can be challenging to find a person to commit to playing at various church services.
At Holden Lutheran, Sue Sands was the longtime organist until her health challenges forced her to retire.
Dale organist Judy Quam has played at Dale and Holden for Sunday worship for the last four years plus. She has been very accommodating in serving both churches, leaving one and going to the other in time to play at another service.
On Sunday, Aug. 22, the two congregations will meet at Holden to show appreciation to Quam for all she has done for the congregations and to welcome new Holden organist Emma Behling.
After searching for an organist for several years, Holden/Dale Pastor Heather Culuris connected with a pastor colleague through a unique set of circumstances. Pastor Culuris saw a post her friend had put on Facebook about her daughter looking for a church music position.
After a phone interview, Ms. Behling did an in-person interview with Culuris and Holden Church President Mary Kleese and agreed to take the position.
The new organist currently lives in Rochester, is a graduate of Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and holds a master’s degree in anthropology.
Pavers
The KHS Monument Committee is selling pavers that will surround the memorial to the students and staff of Kenyon High School. Each paver will cost $100, with the money raised going to support the monument’s construction.
Individual pavers will have three to four lines with 15 to 20 characters on each line. Spaces and punctuation marks count as characters. For those interested, paver samples may be viewed at khsmonument.com.
People who attended Kenyon High School are encouraged to purchase a paver with their name on it. Someone may wish to honor a Kenyon High School staff member, coach, school board member, or a relative who attended KHS by purchasing a paver with that person’s name on it.
To order a paver download the order form at the Kenyon High School Monument website, print it out, and mail it to Kevin and Mary Gail Anderson, 125 Third Street, Kenyon, MN 55946, or contact the Anderson’s at 789-6835 for a form.
Quilt
On Saturday of Rose Fest, the Kenyon Monument Quilt that is being raffled will be displayed from 11 to 2 p.m. at the Pop-up Museum held at the Gunderson House. Quilt designer Julie Huseth will be on hand to talk about the meaning of the quilt blocks.
The raffle tickets will be sold at the Gunderson House and by committee members at the monument construction site.
The rest of the story
A few weeks ago, in the 1946 portion of the Peek at the Past, a 1938 Chevrolet Coupe belonging to Frank Callister was stolen on Tuesday evening while parked on Main St. The State Patrol and other officials have been notified of the theft. Still, law enforcement officers had reported no trace of the car.
Inquiring minds would like to know the rest of the story. Did Frank get his car back?
The theft of the car occurred one evening when Callister had gone down to the Leader office to catch up on some work. When he got out of the car, he left the keys in the vehicle.
A few days later, an 18-year-old man from Faribault admitted stealing the car and driving to Fountain, Minnesota, after smashing a fender, where he abandoned the vehicle.
According to Callister, Bob Boles flew him down to Preston to retrieve the stolen vehicle on a Sunday morning. Preston did not have an airport, so Boles circled the community a few times before choosing a field to land the plane.
In Preston, they found Sheriff Vic Wubels in Sunday School. He took Boles and Callister to the Fillmore County Jail, where they found the car to be in good shape except for the badly bent fender.
To quote Paul Harvey, “And now, you know the rest of the story.”