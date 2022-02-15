Happy Birthday this week to Jason Derscheid, Brady Wetzstein, and Chase Hanson. Have a great day everybody.
On Tuesday, Chuck, Kent, and I went to the KW Boys’ Basketball game vs. Hayfield. Hayfield is top in the conference and rated #1 in the state. It was a fun game to watch, but I’m not sure who could have ever beat Hayfield that night. WOW – they were hitting the 3-pointers like crazy. It was still fun to watch the game, and it will be interesting to watch Hayfield during the upcoming tournaments.
On Wednesday, Julie invited me to KW Elementary School to take a painting class with Amanda and Ariana. While we didn’t produce any masterpieces, we sure had a lot of fun. Amanda and Ari have natural painting skills, while Julie and I struggled a little bit, but, again, it was so much fun. Both Julie’s and mine are hanging on the wall at home. This was a class through KW Community Education. We all want to take another class sometime soon!
Ron and Kris and Chuck and Lori enjoyed an evening out at the Lakeville Brewery last week. That is such a fun place to go, and the beer and food are very good.
Camden Aase and his Apple Valley Hockey Team took third place at the Cupid Classic last weekend! Great job guys!
On Thursday, Julie, Linda G., and I enjoyed being at the Springer Pub for a little get-together. Gwen had the fireplace going, and it was so nice and warm and cozy, compared to the cold, snow and wind outside. We had such a fun time catching up and solving a few problems. Thanks, Gwen, for hosting us gals for a very fun time.
Services at Moland for the remainder of the month: Sunday, Feb. 20, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School followed by Worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Barb Streed. We will also have a potluck lunch that day, so please plan to attend. Saturday, Feb. 26 – Family Night with 5 p.m. Worship, followed by potluck and board games. Sunday, Feb. 27 – NO WORSHIP AT MOLAND.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Chuck Gaasedelen, who passed away last week. Chuck’s funeral was held on Wednesday in Kenyon. He is survived by his wife, Marcie, daughters Cheryl (Brian) Dahl and Stacy (Jason) Quam, along with 6 granddaughters. Chuck was a great person, and another guy we’re going to miss seeing around Kenyon. Keep all of your wonderful memories in your heart.
On Saturday, Kris and Ron hosted a brunch in honor of Karen Mills’ 80th birthday. Little Gavin was under the weather, but we had fun with Everett. He’s a little munchkin for sure. I never know what to get people for their birthdays; none of us really need anything, but I made a trip to Nerstrand Meat Market and decided a beautiful smoked pork chop would be perfect for her, and she loved it! We had a lot of laughs about it, but she said she will enjoy every bite!
I’ve been enjoying watching the Olympics on TV this past week. All of the athletes are so amazingly talented, and are fun to watch. As for the Super Bowl, I really don’t care who wins, but we’ll have fun watching it at the Trapp’s home! We’ll maybe sneak in a couple games of cards too.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.