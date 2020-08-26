The Kentucky Derby
This year’s Kentucky Derby is scheduled to be run on Saturday, Sept. 5 and like many events in front of empty bleachers at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
For people who follow horse racing or like to watch the Kentucky Derby, there is one horse to bet on or cheer for, Finnick the Fierce whose mother is Southern Classic, a broodmare, owned by Paige Gilster.
After graduation from K-W, Gilster went to Iowa State University, where she became involved in the equine program and found she had a desire to work with racehorses. During the summer breaks at ISU, she worked at Canterbury Race Track in Shakopee, gaining valuable experience in the field of racehorses. With her degree in hand from ISU, Gilster moved to Kentucky, the heartland of racehorses.
According to an article by Kristi Anglen in “Thorocap,” Gilster wrote a business plan for her partner and dad, Jeff Gilster, leading to the purchase of Southern Classic at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale. At the age of 19, Paige had the first of what she hopes one day will be a band of broodmares yielding yearlings to sell.
When Finnick the Fierce was born, the foal had a rare genetic cataract, which left him blind in his right eye. The cataract diminished the value of the colt which was purchased by Dr. Monge, a track veterinarian, and is trained by Ray Hernandez.
For almost a year, Paige has been working as an Assistant Farm Manager at Timber Town Stables in Lexington, Kentucky.
In referring to her dream, Paige said, “It has been a very wild but exciting year, and we are looking forward to the future.”
K-W Marching Band
As the school year approaches, the K-W teaching staff is thinking “outside the box” on how to provide a safe and valuable education for students.
K-W instrumental band teacher, Claire Larson will be implementing group bands for students in grades 7-12 using the outdoors for rehearsals this fall. In the outdoor classroom, students will use flip folders and lyres instead of folders, and music stands as they learn what it is like to be a field marching band like what people see at big-time college football games in the fall.
The K-W Field Marching Band is a positive that comes out of the regulations implemented by the state and local school district. The band room is too small to accommodate the group band experience for students. According to guidelines, instrumental musicians playing outside do not need to follow the mandatory mask rule as long as they maintain proper spacing. As Larson stated, “We will respect and abide by all state and district guidelines.”
The first performance of the K-W Marching Field Band complete with a flag guard routine is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
19th Amendment
Aug. 19 was the centennial anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote in all elections.
In 1875, Minnesota women could vote in school board elections.
The suffrage movement in Minnesota was formed in 1881 at the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
In addition to the Minnesota Woman Suffrage Movement, another organization called the Scandinavian Woman Suffrage Association (SWSA) played a pivotal role in the Minnesota Legislature passing the 19th Amendment on Sept. 8, 1919. SWSA members had a letter campaign, writing to state legislators of Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish descent.
Locally at a Republican rally in Kenyon, Mrs. J. A. Gates spoke following the featured speaker, Senator Frank B. Kellogg. Mrs. Gates said, “When we realize that there is something we should do because it is our duty to do it, we shall find that we know-how. Please do not leave the voting to those who would destroy our government and homes. Be sure to vote.”
Rev. S. O. Simundson was requested to speak to women on voting. He stated, “Ladies, you have the right of franchise, and you must use it. The talks for the ladies are on how to vote and little about our government.” All of the talks were done in English.
The Republican Women’s committee of Kenyon met in October of 1920 to organize for the fall campaign. A series of group meetings were held to organize the women voters of the village.
One of the things decided at the meeting was to keep an open house at one of the offices of the City Hall on Election Day for the benefit of women who may have to wait for voting. Ladies were in charge of taking care of children of mothers who vote.