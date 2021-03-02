Norman Borlaug Science Achievement Award
The Norman Borlaug Science Achievement Award is a book award given to high school juniors who excel at science. On Tuesday Michael Pliscott, a K-W senior, was presented with the award that he should have gotten last year as a junior, but the pandemic's disruption prevented him from receiving recognition for his scientific skills.
The Minnesota College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resource Sciences webpage, cfans.umn.edu, explains the CFANS alumni established this award to encourage science and recognize high school juniors' achievements. The recipients receive recognition by their high school and the University of Minnesota with an award certificate. Also, part of the award is a book that a U of M alumnus has authored and a $1,000 scholarship upon successful enrollment into the CFANS area of study.
Next year, Pliscott plans to continue his education at the University of Minnesota.
Norman Borlaug
The name Dr. Norman Borlaug is not as recognizable today as it was 50 years ago when he was the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970. Borlaug studied plant biology and forestry at the U of M, earning a Ph.D. in plant pathology in 1942. His study and work laid the foundation for agricultural technological advances to stop world hunger, known as the Green Revolution.
When it was announced in late 1970 that Borlaug would be coming to Minnesota as a keynote speaker at an agricultural conference, The Kenyon Leader editor Frank Callister wondered if Dr.Borlaug was in some way related to the Borlaugs who lived in Kenyon. B.J. Borlaug was an early settler in the Holden area and operated the Norway Corner Store until moving into town and opening the Farmers State Bank.
An answer to Callister's question came in the form of a letter from Kenyon native Oliver Dalbotten of Kerman, California. Mr. Dalbotten wrote that a Mr. and Mrs. Borlaug were his sponsors when he was baptized in 1884 and that he had written a letter to Dr. Borlaug inquiring if he had relatives in the Kenyon area.
Dr. Borlaug wrote back to Dalbotten, saying, "In all probability, the Borlaug family of Kenyon is part of the same family from which I stem. My great grandfather, Ole Oleson Borlaug, was born in Sognefjord in the Leikanger Church Community. He lived in Wisconsin before moving his family to South Dakota and then to the Cresco, Iowa, area."
Borlaug concluded with, "I do not know for sure that the Borlaugs at Kenyon are members of the same family that originally came to Wisconsin, but in all probability they are."
A picture of Dr. Borlaug taken in 2004, five years before he died, definitely looks like someone's grandfather from Kenyon.
Mobile science labs
Recently a mobile science trailer from the Mayo Clinic Educator Academy arrived at K-W High School. The trailer is a collaborative effort of Southeast Service Cooperative, the Mayo Clinic, and STEM Forward. Each of these partners offers expertise in teaching the curriculum, managing the equipment and supplies, and coordinating the mobile science lab's use.
For K-W students to use the mobile lab materials, high school science teacher Rich Kincaid spent one summer working in the Mayo Clinic Educator Academy, learning the curriculum.
Also, part of the training was understanding how to use specialized equipment and supplies.
Kincaid indicated the trailers contain all the supplies and equipment for students to replicate the experiments he did while training at Mayo. The curriculum allows students to explore molecular biology and genomics, and agricultural bioscience.
"The trailer is filled with equipment that most high schools cannot afford," said Kincaid. One specialized pipette needed for DNA experiments costs $300. The advanced equipment and technology allow students access to knowledge not ordinarily available at the high school level.
Student surveys collected from over 1,700 students indicate that over 90% of the students were positively impacted by increasing their engagement in learning, teaching them new skills, and creating an awareness of scientific careers.
Kenyon, Wanamingo and K-W have always had outstanding high school science teachers.
People like Allen Hoversten, George Olson, Steve Brehmer, Dave Erickson, and today's Rich Kincaid, Darin Walling, and Jeff Wibben inspire students to continue their studies in the various fields of science.
Voxland-Broin
On Feb. 5, Clifford Voxland passed away at the age of 93, and a little over two weeks later, Don Broin died at the age of 90. The two men knew each other their entire lives. They were both baptized and confirmed at Holden Lutheran Church.
Cliff graduated from Kenyon High School in 1945, followed by time in the service, and attending Dunwoody Technical College, where he studied contracting and construction. After finishing his course-work, Cliff moved back to Kenyon to start Voxland Construction Co. which he operated from 1950-54.
A 1949 graduate of Kenyon High School, Don was drafted into the army during the Korean conflict. He spent his time learning the construction business while serving in France during the post-World War II reconstruction. Upon returning to Kenyon, Don began working with Cliff in Voxland Construction, and in 1954 a business was formed called Voxland & Broin Construction.
The two men worked together until September of 1957 when in the Leader it was announced, "Clifford Voxland, a member of Voxland and Broin contracting firm, has been named manager of the Kenyon Farmers Lumber Yard. Mr. Voxland is a native of the Kenyon area and is well acquainted with the details involved in the lumber business."
While Cliff was in charge of supplying building products for contractors, Don changed the name of the business to Don Broin Contractor and Builder. During his career, Don completed many homes and projects using materials from the Kenyon Farmers Lumber Yard managed by Clifford.
For over forty years, Cliff and Don were an integral part of the Kenyon area's construction business. They were men of great integrity who people could count on to supply quality materials to complete a well-built construction project.
K-W Speech Team
On Saturday, the K-W Speech Team competed virtually in an all-varsity meet hosted by the Red Wing Speech Team.
Placing third in the Original Oratory category was Sophia Culuris. Jordan Blowers took fourth place in Prose, and Ashley Rechtzigel had a fifth-place finish in Great Speeches.
Next Saturday, the team will compete in a meet at Mapleton, and the following weekend they will be at St. Clair. Many of the schools at these meets will be from the Gopher Conference, which K-W will be joining during the 2021-22 school year.