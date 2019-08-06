Happy Birthday this week to Allen Wetzstein. Also a special Happy Birthday to my niece, Stacy Aase, who celebrated her birthday on August 3. Also Happy Birthday to my cousin, Pat Schreiber, who turned another year older on August 4.
On Saturday, Julie, JB and Maggie, along with Amanda, Madrox, Autumn and Airi Wagner took in all of the festivities of Dennison Days. It was a warm day, but they watched some of the tractor pull, and attended the parade, where the kids made off with a lot of candy. They enjoyed having lunch in Dennison as well.
Shirley Baumgartner, along with her sisters, Nancy Christensen and Peggy Clevenger traveled to Door County, Wisconsin last week for a little vacation. They met Nancy’s sons, Donovan and Eugene Christensen at the Bonanza Restaurant in Beaver Dam, and had a good time visiting with them. While in Door County they did a tour of Washington Island, as well as took in a wine tasting event in the area. Door County is a busy place this time of the year, so the gals stayed in Green Bay. What a fun trip for these traveling sisters!
Mason Koehler treated his Grandma Faye to supper on Thursday night at Betsy Sue’s in Pine Island. Mason knows the people who own Betsy Sue’s so they were given the royal treatment that evening.
Thank you to Pastor John Lohre from Lake City who lead us in Communion and Worship on Sunday morning. Next week, we will have family camping on Saturday at the church with Worship service on Saturday at 5 p.m., followed by a potluck supper. Nicole Behne will share her recent mission trip experience. We will not have Worship Services on Sunday, August 11. Feel free to bring tents, campers, etc. and spend the night.
Ryan Block participated in the 11AAA August Classic Baseball Tournament this weekend in Savage. After beating several of the best teams in the tournament, Ryan’s team ended up winning the championship! Way to go you guys!! Troy and Anna Vangsness attended the games on Saturday.
Jon, Jodi, Nick and Tyler attended the Vikings Training Camp on Sunday. It sounds like they had a great time. Nick also participated in the August Classic Baseball Tournament. Way to go guys!
On Friday evening, Jeff and Karen hosted a little Happy Hour on their porch. The usual suspects were there which includes the Trapps, Peters, Schreibers, and myself. Jeff was at the grill, and, of course, Thor was the center of attention. As always we had fun, and a good time was had by all.
Nick and Tyler Aase both played in the Gopher State Tournament last week. Dan and Carol attended Tyler’s team, while Sandy and Jim Elkin did their best to see both games. Nick’s team took 4th place, while Tyler’s team earned a second place finish. Another great weekend of baseball.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.