Hello again friends and neighbors!
As I write this, we are about one week away from the new legislative session. After four years, it continues to be an amazing privilege to serve as your voice in the Senate. I love hearing your feedback, your ideas, and your concerns, and I apply them to every decision I make. I hope you know that I take seriously the responsibility you have given me. I will always do what I think is best for the residents of Dodge, Goodhue, Wabasha and Winona Counties.
It is very likely the upcoming session will be dominated by a handful of issues, particularly the state budget and our ongoing response to COVID-19.
State budget
The state is facing a projected deficit of about $1.27 billion for the next budget cycle, which begins in July. Balancing that budget will be the number one objective of the upcoming session.
As I said in my last column, the pace of state spending growth has been unsustainable for years. The strong economies we have had shouldn’t distract us from that fact; I will be looking for ways to eliminate wasteful and redundant spending in each budget area to help keep spending in line.
We will examine every option, but one thing I can promise: I will not vote for tax increases. We cannot raise taxes. Folks are really struggling out there. I won’t make things harder on them by taking more money out of their paychecks.
COVID-19 response
The ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be front and center once again. I will continue to strongly encourage the governor to work with the legislature in good faith on each action the state takes.
The pandemic is serious, but the urgency has passed. Any executive action that the governor is considering could be in coordination with the legislature, the way the founders intended. The legislature is ready to help.
Other bills I am working on
We successfully reduced the amount that many seniors pay on their Social Security income on phased schedule. This year I will once again carry the bill to repeal it entirely.
Regarding wasteful and redundant spending, I have a bill that will securely allow the State of Minnesota to use and track payments made with blockchain technology, like bitcoin.
I have long been a champion of the successful Helmets to Hardhats program, which helps veterans find new careers in the skilled trades. I’ll carry that legislation once again this year.
I have a bill to reduce the insurance premiums for our region. We can do this by excluding the non-regional residents’ care from being including in our regions’ health insurance calculations. This would help all areas of the state lower their insurance costs.
If you have any questions about the upcoming legislative session, please feel free to contact me anytime. It is a privilege to serve you!