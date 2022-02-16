VFW Breakfast
The Veterans Support Group monthly breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, from 7 to 11 a.m.
The buffet-style breakfast includes hash browns, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, toast, and coffee or milk. The breakfast will cost $10 for adults and $6 for youngsters under 12. A special of coffee and a cinnamon roll will be available for $4.
All money raised from the breakfast is designated to support Kenyon V.F.W. projects that benefit the Kenyon Area.
Speech Team
Recently the Junior High Speech team traveled to South St. Paul for a Junior High Invitational and New Prague for speech tournaments.
At South St. Paul, Tate Lewis, Aspen Donkers, Izzy Chmelik, and June Sundin came home with first-place finishes. Jordan Blowers and Chelsea Gomez-Quino took second place in their respective categories, while Adalee Geisinger had third place.
On Thursday afternoon, the team traveled to New Prague, and Adalee Geisinger took first place in Poetry, with June Sundin getting second place. Jordan Blowers was second in Prose. In Informative Speaking, Izzy Chmelik placed fifth. Aspen Donkers was fourth and Chelsea Quino sixth in Dramatic Interpretation.
Covid stories
For the past two years, we have lived in a different world. This time has been a historical period; the last pandemic occurred 100 years ago during the Spanish Flu epidemic.
The Goodhue County Historical Society is seeking to document the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Goodhue County. They are asking people to tell how the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has impacted lives, families, work or schooling, or other areas of day-to-day life.
On the Goodhue County Historical Society website, there is a form to submit information and share individual stories. There are four questions that can be answered online.
Those who submit information are granting the Goodhue County Historical Society nonexclusive right to use this material for non-commercial research, scholarly, or other educational purposes. The submitted materials will be permanently housed in the Goodhue County Historical Society Research Library and Archives for future use.
As the current pandemic began to increase, I searched the Kenyon Leader archives for information on how the Spanish Flu affected the people in the Kenyon area. It was hard to see how the pandemic changed life in a small town. All of the people who could relate stories were long gone, and it would have been helpful to read personal narratives from that period of history.
Knights Boys’ Basketball
Last week the boys’ basketball team hosted three games in the K-W gym.
The number one ranked Class A Hayfield Vikings came to town and showed why they were ranked first. Hayfield won a close-fought game on their floor earlier in the year by four points. On Tuesday night, Hayfield won 80-51 while playing an intense defense. According to my stats, the Vikings made fourteen three-pointers, and Paul Kortsch led the Knights with 21 points.
Thursday evening Class 3A, St. Peter lost to the Knights 67-57. The first half finished with K-W leading 35-27. This game was highly contested, with St. Peter playing a challenging trapping defense in the second half. Senior Preston Leininger came off the bench to hit five three-pointers. Laden Nerison, Trevor and Colton Steberg made free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
The K-W seniors were recognized before the game against Medford on Friday night. Most of these young men have played together since they were in third and fourth grade. While commenting about his teammates, Junior forward Alex Lee referenced what older people, adults, say about time going too fast and thanked the seniors for taking him along on this tremendous adventure.
The starting line-up included seniors Gavin Sommer, Preston Leininger, Luke Alme, Josh Schmidt, and Nathan Carroll as the Knights rolled to an 87-44 win. According to my stats, Paul Kortsch scored 18 points, with Laden Nerison at 16 and Trevor Steberg 12 while playing about half the game.
Drowsy Chaperone
It was fun watching the cast of the “Drowsy Chaperone” work through scenes of the play without their scripts in hand. While on stage, they have developed the knowledge and skill to get into the characters the individual cast members are portraying.
During rehearsal, the performers worked on their singing skills under the direction of Stephanie Schumacher. They are making the most of the opportunity to showcase the quality voices needed to perform in musical theater.
On Friday afternoon, during practice, the actors became excited to see a significant piece of the set carried on to the stage. They seemed to realize this play was coming together with their roles and set pieces.
Performances for “The Drowsy Chaperone” are scheduled for Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m.
St. Peter Boys
I have watched high school basketball for 65 years. An early recollection was the breaking of a backboard and the game being delayed an hour while a replacement one was installed. I have seen players from both teams crawling across the floor looking for a contact lens. A player whose contact became dislodged put it on her tongue and continued playing until there was a stoppage in play. A ball slapped out the hands of a player so hard that it hit the floor and bounced up and through the basket for the winning score.
On Thursday night after the St. Peter-K-W game, I added another memory to my list when I observed the behavior of the St. Peter boys’ varsity team.
After the game, St. Peter players, who were playing a hard-fought game a few minutes earlier, cleaned the bleachers collecting garbage that had been left behind by fans who were too lazy to pick up their trash. They also helped put the folding chairs on the rack.
One person to whom I relayed this story responded with, “They probably were not anxious to go into the locker room to see the coach after losing the game.”
Whatever the motivation was, for about five minutes of work, these young men left a positive impression on the fans still in the gym after the game.
Paver cost
The weather has put the construction of the Kenyon High School monument/memorial on hiatus. As soon as the days are consistently warmer, work will resume on the project.
Paver orders at the cost of $100 per paver can still be placed by printing a paver order from the Kenyon High School Monument web page and mailing it to the address at the bottom of the page. After March 15, the cost of the pavers will increase to $130. The pavers ordered before March 15 are engraved in the stonemason’s workshop. Once the pavers are put into the ground, the stonemason will come to the site and engrave pavers, for which there will be an extra charge.