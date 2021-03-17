Happy birthday this week to Faye Noble, John Arndt and Susan Anderson who have their special day this week. Have a wonderful birthday guys. Also a special birthday wish to my niece-in-law, Auntonya, who celebrates her birthday March 17.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family of Wally Voxland. Wally passed away last week, and his funeral was held on Sunday, March 14, at Holden Lutheran Church. Wally was a nice man, and he will be missed by Connie, sons Don (Mary Jo), Gary (Gail Berg) and daughter Lori Thompson, and Kelly (LeRoy) Uhlenkamp, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many friends.
On Thursday evening, Gwen Springer and I enjoyed catching up for supper at Marlea’s in Dennison. It’s always fun to get-together with Gwen so we can solve all of the world’s problems.
On Saturday, Helen, Gwen and I spent the day together in the Twin Cities. Our first stop was at a cute shop in St. Louis Park called Mama’s Happy, which repurposes furniture and other home décor items.
Their specialty is chalk painted furniture items. It’s a real unique store, and, of course, we all found things we just had to have. We were lucky enough to pick the day that Robin Meyer Olson was working at the store, and it was really fun to visit with her. Robin is a Kenyon girl and a classmate of ours, so it was really great to see her. Later we had lunch at McCoy’s in St. Louis Park, and then did a little more shopping in the Eagan area. All in all, it was a very fun way to spend a beautiful Saturday.
Sincere sympathy is also extended to the family of Alice Dale. Alice passed away in Northfield Thursday. Alice was a sweet lady, and I’ve known her and her family for a long time. I remember how much fun we had watching Held Chevy Softball games back in the day, and she was a faithful follower of the team. She is survived by her sons, Darvin (Nancy Bicha-Dale), Brian (Mary Sue), and John (Laurie) along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends. She also is survived by a sister and two brothers. Services for Alice will be announced later.
I saw on Facebook that Georgia Vincent had a wonderful 97th birthday celebration this week. She got a huge bouquet of beautiful tulips, and other nice gifts, but her birthday was topped off with a lutefisk and lefse dinner on Sunday. Her daughter, Nancy, was able to find lutefisk somewhere in Florida, so she ordered it and had it delivered by truck. When she opened up the package of lutefisk, she found it originally came from Olsen’s in Minnesota, so that lutefisk really did a lot of traveling to finally get to Fredericksburg, Virginia, for Georgia’s birthday. Happy birthday, Georgia! She just keeps on getting better with age and she looks fabulous!
On March 21, we will have worship services and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton officiating.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.