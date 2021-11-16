The K-W Middle School Band and Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday on the stage in the auditorium of K-W High School. Many of these middle school musicians have never had the opportunity to be part of a concert presented on the auditorium stage.
Vocal music teacher Stephanie Schumacher and instrumental instructor Claire Larson have selected fun music for the students to perform, and the audience will enjoy hearing. This fall started with the students singing some familiar songs and ones they want to play in band.
Schumacher said, “These kids deserve a celebration after all their hard work despite so many covid-related obstacles.”
The fifth and sixth-grade choirs will open the evening, followed by the seventh and eighth-grade choir. After a short intermission to reset the stage, the fifth-grade band will play a selection of songs featuring the first five notes they have mastered this fall. The sixth-grade band and the seventh and eighth-grade band presentations will round out the evening.
“We are excited to get back to the routine of performing for our friends and family,” Larson related. “Just like old times, there will be a reception following the performance.”
Upcoming choir dates
Stephanie Schumacher shared the return of the high school Winter Concert scheduled for Dec. 14. This program has become a musical celebration of the holiday season that many members of the community enjoy.
The annual Choir Waffle Feed Fundraiser returns Feb. 12. The event takes place at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon.
High School Band Benefit Dinner
The Band Benefit Dinner that many people attended in the past is returning in the same format from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Kenyon VFW. The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, baked apples, and homemade desserts.
The cost of the meal is $10 for adults and $6 for children ages six to eleven. Takeout meals may be requested.
The benefit dinner subsidizes learning at all levels of the K-W band program. In the past, money raised has been used for guest directors and musicians, guest artists, purchasing equipment, music, technology, and incentives for band students.
Without a dinner last year, this year’s fundraiser is needed to replenish the band booster account spent down over the previous school year to maintain programs.
Library food shelf challenge
The Kenyon Public Library is sponsoring a Community Food Drive to benefit the local food shelf. Nonperishable items and monetary donations may be left at the library.
During November, people using the library can support the food shelf by checking out books, DVDs, or other library things. For every library item checked out, Library Director Michelle Otte will donate ten cents of her own money up to $300.
As a community, this is an opportunity to support others and use our local library, a valuable resource in our little town.
College sports
Before the NSIC season began, Megan Flom of Winona State was named the Preseason Player of the Year. As the volleyball year has come to a close, Flom lived up to her preseason recognition and was named NSIC Player of the Year.
Flom’s statistics justify her receiving this award. In the NSIC, she is third in attack percentage, fifth in kills per set, and 11th in blocks. Each week during the 2021 season, she has ranked in the Division II Top 20 for total kills and kills per set. This year Flom had 360 kills, including recording her 1,000th career kill late in the season.
In response to her receiving the prestigious award, Flom said, “I would not have received this if it had not been for my teammates. They are the ones who passed the ball and supplied me with the sets to have this special season.”
In January, Flom starts the next phase of her life and is excited to do her student teaching in the Farmington School District.
Lauren Berg, a Luther women’s cross country team member, finished her college cross country career at Sauki Golf Course in Rock Island, Illinois, running in the Division III Midwest Region cross country race.
The team co-captain Berg finished the course in 90th place out of 188 runners. As a team, Luther placed 12th out of 24 teams.
Senior Hannah Fisher of North Central University in Minneapolis was a defensive leader in the backcourt for the Rams. During the final match of the season, Fisher went over the 1,000 digs mark for her career.
Honor Band
Sophia Culuris and Ashley Rechtzigel, K-W Symphonic Band students, were selected to participate in the UW Eau Claire Honors Band Festival. Dr. John R. Stewart and Dr. Phil Ostrander served as guest conductors for the 2021 program.
Culuris is a horn player, while Rechtzigel is a member of the saxophone section.
“The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens”
This past weekend the K-W Theatre presented the murder mystery comedy “The Plot, Like Gravy Thickens.”
We attended the play Friday evening and found it to be an entertaining experience. At the conclusion, spectators were invited to question the suspects to find out who killed Edward Worthington III. The audience had been paying attention throughout the performance as there were some definite opinions on the murderer. The cast members displayed their acting skills by staying in character and ad libbing their answers to questions posed by viewers.
Veteran actors Elliot Olson, Erin Christenson, Louie Breimhorst, Hannah Peters, Sydney Sundin, Landon Trump, Ally Stein, Lucas Brezina, Kayla Landry, and Abby Degroot were superb in their roles.
Up and coming stars Sara Metcalf, Jordan Blowers, Max Erickson, and Aspen Donkers demonstrated they have the skills to take on challenging parts in future plays on the K-W stage.