The Drowsy Chaperone
What has become a tradition of excellence, the K-W Theater group once again performed a musical play of the highest quality when they presented “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Directors Randy Hockinson and Stephanie Schumacher took this group from reading a script and learning the music to a flawless presentation of a fun play.
Louie Breimhorst as the Man in the Chair delivered the humorous commentary of scenes in the play to perfection. Corrie Born and Riley Huschle’s scene of what to call vodka served during the wedding reception was priceless. Elliot Olson and Landon Trump’s tap-dancing number rivaled Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor. The song during which Gangsters Abby DeGroot and Jordan Blowers intimated a frazzled Lucas Brezina as Feldzieg was hilarious. Ashley Rechtzigel’s interpretation of the ditsy Kitty was perfect. After playing Lumiere last year in “Beauty and Beast,” Brady Bauer was hysterical as Adolpho, the self-proclaimed ladies’ man. Rachel Nesseth had multiple opportunities to demonstrate her excellent dancing skills as Janet Van De Graff. Arin Kyllo played the Chaperone as a loud and brassy woman. The set construction crew provided an airplane for Trix the Aviatrix, played by Hannah Peters, to fly the cast to Rio. The supporting cast of Hailee Bolton, Erin Christenson, Aspen Donkers, and Joel Helland performed a variety of parts.
The cast members’ skilled vocal musical talents provide for a complete production.
As in any activity, a feeder program helps develop individuals involved. Many of the actors in this year’s musical are products of the K-W Middle School plays directed by Blair Reynolds and Laura McAnally.
Indoor track
The Luther College Women’s Indoor Track season concluded with a seventh-place finish in the American Rivers Conference meet.
Lauren Berg and Kassandra Keller, former K-W track and field team members, participated in the meet.
Berg, a senior, ran the mile, the 3,000 and 5,000 meters during the season. At the conference meet, she placed ninth in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:38. In the 5,000 meters, Lauren had a time of 18:32, finishing ninth.
Keller was a distance medley relay team member that finished fourth, the 4X400 relay, the 200-meter dash, and placed tenth in the pole vault clearing the bar at eight feet eleven inches. Kassandra’s pole-vaulting career did not start until her senior year in high school, when there was no pole-vaulting pit. She met with coaches at track sites that had a pit. Her goal is to clear nine feet.
Large group contests
The Large Group Music contests were held at K-W High School on Wed., Mar. 9, with Cannon Falls, Goodhue, K-W, Pine Island, Randolph, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa participating. The K-W Band received a superior rating; the Chorale received superior ratings from all three judges.
Director Claire Larson and the K-W band performed two pieces for the judges. The first was “Rocketship” by Kevin Day, featuring percussion and lower brass sections. “Albanian Dance” by Dr. Shelly Hansen was the second selection and showcased the woodwinds.
Following their performance, the judge complimented the band on being well prepared. She also told the students one of her jobs is to help them get better. The judge worked with the band on how to play softly to improve the dynamics of the music.
The three songs selected by director Stephanie Schumacher for the Chorale reflected the past two years. The first number was “Bend” by Kyle Pederson; the second song was “Awakening” by Joseph Martin, followed by “The Storm is Passing Over” by Charles Albert Tindley, arranged by Barbara Baker.
Dr. Therees Hibbard of St. Olaf College complemented the selection of music performed. She shared her knowledge as a movement specialist while singing with the Chorale members.
I was impressed that both the Band and Chorale were respectful while listening to the judges and thanked them.
State Hockey Tournament
After a long winter, people are looking for signs of spring. While growing up on the Canadian border, one of the indicators that spring was around the corner coincided with the Minnesota State High School Hockey tournament.
As always, Education Minnesota is one of the sponsors of the state tournaments. This year one of its commercials has a theme of connections showing students participating in various activities with commentary from different Minnesota educators. One of the teachers in the commercial is K-W English to Speakers of Other Languages teacher (ESOL), Paul Putt, who also does a voice-over at the end of the segment.
One other observation about this year’s Class A tournament was the fact that the teams in the championship game both came from the north. To clarify, north means any school north of the metro area. While Warroad and Hermantown meet the definition of a northern team, I was hoping the Warriors would win because they were farther north.
Having grown up in International Falls, we always cheered for teams from the north, even if they were from central Minnesota. When Zack Vukelich was in fourth grade, I knew he was a hockey fan because his wardrobe consisted of various sweaters from NHL teams. On the opening day of the state hockey tournament, I asked Zack if he planned to watch the games that evening and told him, “You always cheer for the teams from the north.”
The following day, he said he had watched the games and that his dad reaffirmed, “You always cheer for the teams from the north.” I found out Zack’s dad is a graduate of Ely High School, a school from the north.
When talking about northern Minnesota, talk about the true north, not central Minnesota.