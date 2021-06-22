Happy birthday this week to Jenna Engel and Ryan Wetzstein. I hope you both have a great day.
On Wednesday, Faye Noble, Rodney Parrish, and Roger and Carol Pitan visited their brother, Lenny, in Lake City and helped him celebrate his birthday.
On Tuesday, Mary Hjermstad and I enjoyed getting together at JBs in Wanamingo. It was fun to catch up with Mary.
The Moland Church Council will meet on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at the church.
Congratulations to Bethany Longest who is a recent high school graduate. Faye Noble attended her reception on Saturday afternoon.
I was so sad to hear that Hazel Solberg passed away. She just about made it to 100 years old, which would have been fun to celebrate. Hazel was a character from way back, and I know my mom and her used to “run around” together when they were young. Hazel used to always tease that she had some good stories about Mom, but I never got them out of her. Hazel’s funeral will be held on Monday, June 21, at 2 p.m. at Gol Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. She is survived by her son, Jeff, sister Ceal Foss of Kenyon, two grandsons, and five great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
On Thursday, I decided to give Karen Nelson a quick call as I had some errands to run in Northfield. She wasn’t busy for lunch, so we met at Fielder’s Choice, and had a really fun time. That’s one of the many things I love about retirement, and having so many friends retired too; we can meet up for lunch on very short notice, and get together on very short notice! We’ll do it again soon.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, we will have worship at Moland, followed by a potluck and family night. If it’s nice, we’ll play lawn games, otherwise inside board games. Please bring whatever games you might want to play. There will be no church service at Moland Sunday.
On Friday, Gwen, Helen, and I enjoyed spending the day in Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. There are some fun stores to shop at in Zumbrota and Cannon Falls, and, of course, we all found some little treasures at the antique store in Cannon Falls. We enjoyed lunch at The Mill Street Tavern, and also made a quick visit right across the street to the Cannon River Winery, which is always a fun place to stop.
What a wonderful rain we received on Sunday! My rain gauge had 1.5 inches on the dot, so I was thrilled, along with a lot of other people in the area. It was just what the fields, lawns, gardens, and trees needed. I think I did see a couple of my pine trees clapping at the rain! It’s been so hot and dry, so the rain, along with the cooler weather, is going to be nice, at least for a couple of days until it gets warm again in the middle of the week, but I was very thankful for the rain.
Ryan Block and his Prior Lake Lakers went 4-1 to take second place at the Prior Lake 13AAA tourney this weekend. What a great weekend for baseball, so congratulations to the team!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.