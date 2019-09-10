There were a few extra culverts replaced on County Road 14 south of County Road 9. We discovered a few more that need to be fixed before repaving next year. County Road 12 work from Kenyon to the county line should be almost complete. It is nice to get that done.
MnDOT has continued planning on the new interchange at Hwy. 57 and Hwy. 52 in Hader. This will be worked on in 2021. Work on the drain tile on County Road 23 is set to begin to get ready for cement stabilization next year.
We are moving to set the preliminary budget on Sept. 17. In January 2018 we added in $200K into the road budget, which I voted in favor of. Later in 2018 the countywide sales tax was implemented. I voted against this new tax because I thought $2 million was too much of an extra tax burden on our residents. So in July this year we found out that the new sales tax will actually bring in $3 million a year. So an extra million dollars a year more than was stated to the board when the new tax was passed last year. So my thought is that the road fund is already getting an extra $1 million per year that was not expected.
We could cut the $200K from our budget, the county would still be getting $800K in new money that was not expected. I was threatened by Commissioner Anderson if I pushed for the $200K in cuts, he would vote to remove funding for the County Road 23 project in my district. This was quite childish in my opinion, but I guess that is politics.
Maybe I should push to remove funding for County Road 24 and County Road 14 north of County Road 9 in his district. I will not become so petty. I feel it is not my job to micromanage road work. It is my job make sure it is a priority, but not overbearing on the taxpayers. That is why I am pushing to cut the extra $200K from the budget. After the large tax increases last year, I was hoping that we could give the people a break this year, so I am working to reduce the growth wherever I can. If we can not agree on a percentage increase on the board, the preliminary levy will be set at 0% increase, which would not be all bad in my opinion either.
I am opposed to a countywide trash ordinance. If you look at the documents on the county website that talks about the trash ordinance, you will see that the actual cost for the trash ordinance is 17.3 million over 20 years, that is also assuming that the price to dump trash at the new facility will never increase in the next 20 years. I would find that hard to believe. Also in the document it talks about at least $14 million to clean up the landfill. Also in the document it states that 27% of the county will pay 50% of the increased costs. The 27% of the county that the document talks about is all my district and a little extra.
The overall trash rates for the residents of Red Wing will actually go down under the new ordinance, which is good for the residents, but they are going to have to live with the results from running the Xcel trash incinerator at full capacity. So I do not believe it is a win for the residents of Red Wing either.
I became more opposed to the appointment of a commissioner for District 1 after it became clear that the trash ordinance was needing a vote. I could not in good conscience make a vote that I knew was going to cost the residents of my district a minimum of $7 million. I think a decision this big needs to be voted on by a duly elected official, not a crony appointment.