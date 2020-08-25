Happy birthday to Jason Wetzstein, Greg Jones and Marissa Lurken Flavin.
Happy Anniversary to several members of our family. Chuck and Lori celebrated their anniversary on Aug. 12; Jon and Jodi celebrated on Aug.15, and Karyn and Greg’s anniversary was on Aug. 18, so best wishes to everyone on their anniversaries. We also had a somber anniversary on Aug. 19, as it was 40 years ago that our dad passed away so suddenly and unexpectedly. It’s so hard to believe it’s been that long, and it’s sad that he missed out on so many family events and wonderful additions to the family. He only knew three grandkids, Chris, Jon and Karyn when he passed. It was such a sad time for our family.
On Monday, Katie, Ryan, Brianna, Gavin and I were supper guests of Ron and Krissy. We had a fun time, and in just two weeks Gavin is going to be a big brother, so we’re all super excited about that.
On Thursday evening, my friend, Pam Seaser met me at the Kenyon Bar and Grill for supper. We had a great meal, and fun getting together and catching up.
Tera and Ryan Sloan held a one-year birthday party for their little girl, Cambrie, on Saturday afternoon in Rochester. Happy Birthday Cambrie!
Earlier this month, Dan and Carol celebrated their anniversary by having lunch at Jensen’s Café in Burnsville.
On Saturday, Gwen Springer and I spent the day with Helen Sathre to celebrate her upcoming birthday.
It is Helen’s “birthday month,” so please feel free to send her a card. We had lunch at McGovern’s in St. Paul, and then stopped at a couple of antique stores to see what we could find. As always, we had to stop at The Missouri Mouse, which never disappoints. We all found something we just had to have! We ended the day on Helen’s patio, having a little Happy Hour. Happy Birthday, Helen, just a little bit early.
Kris Mills and three of her favorite salsa-making friends spent Sunday canning salsa. This is the 27th consecutive year these ladies have gotten together to make salsa. They picked a hot day to make the salsa, but were able to make several dozen pints. Good job, ladies!
Last Sunday, Julie, Maggie, Rocky Rauk and Beth Blakstad spent the day tubing down the Cannon River near Welch. It was a nice warm day, so it felt great to be in the water.
Donny Gates and Carla hosted what was supposed to be a pre-Rose Fest Party at their home on Friday night. Lots of yard games, fun in the pool, good food and some special novelty cookies were enjoyed by all. A roaring campfire finished the night!
Bob found some more luscious elderberries this weekend, so I made a triple batch of jelly on Sunday afternoon. The tomatoes are really coming on strong, so I made 16 quarts of spaghetti sauce on Friday.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.