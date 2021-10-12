Last Thursday evening, an informational meeting concerning the upcoming K-W School Levy Referendum was held in Wanamingo. After a presentation by a representative of the Ehlers Company concerning the financing and one by Superintendent Brian Boysen, there was an open forum for questions. Members of the audience asked good questions, which were followed by discussion with both sides expressing their opinions in a thoughtful and respectful way.
The public is invited to a second informational meeting on Tuesday Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Kenyon City Council Chambers in City Hall. The doors will be open at 6:45 p.m.
River Falls football
Former K-W football player Ted Androli is a member of the University of Wisconsin River Falls Falcons team. From his linebacker position, Androli has nine total tackles and has played in all five games of the season. Saturday, the team traveled to Wisconsin Stevens Point and came home with a 56-20 victory.
Although he has not seen any field time for the varsity, Luke Berg is a defensive back for the Falcons. The first-year player has seen significant playing on the junior varsity.
Ole band
The St. Olaf Band fall tour throughout the Midwest includes a concert at K-W High School Auditorium on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. First-year flutist and K-W graduate Katie Van Epps is a member of the 90-musician band.
Dr. Timothy Mahr has been the conductor of the band since 1994 when he replaced Miles Johnson, who retired after leading the group for 37 years. Dr. Mahr is a St. Olaf graduate who has challenged musicians to play the very best compositions for a symphonic band.
The St. Olaf Band concert in Kenyon offers residents a rare opportunity to hear a world-class musical organization perform on the local stage.
Tickets for all students are free. Adults’ tickets are $10 and may be purchased at bit.ly/3BKqDQ0.
Masks are required for those attending this performance.
Hall of Fame
The Kenyon, Wanamingo and Kenyon-Wanamingo Hall of Fame gathering took place in the commons area and auditorium of the K-W High School.
During the social time before the dinner, former teammates, coaches, and fans gathered to visit with people they have not seen for an extended period. It was fun watching Rich Decker, Jerry Berg, and Rick Canton catch up. The first Viking volleyball coach Diane Nikunen saw many of her former players. Several wrestlers who had come through Coach Rick Ryan’s K-W Elementary program were there to honor him.
Bruce and Trish Vermilyea traveled from LaValle, Wisconsin, to attend the 2021 ceremony. Vermilyea is a member of the 2019 class of inductees but was unable to participate in the event that fall. He was committed to returning to Kenyon and thanked his coaches Pete Christensen, Jerry Berg, and Ralph Hagberg, along with Ev and Judy Vermilyea, his parents, for giving him the confidence to walk on at Division I Bowling Green State University. It was there he continued his outstanding running career.
Rick Ryan made it no secret that he anticipated having a difficult time getting through his acceptance speech. He opened with the things that make K-W Ggeat such as an outstanding wrestling booster club and the people in the Community Education office led by Kris Kincaid, Shannon Johnso, and Amy Belcher. After expressing a thank you to the people in Community Ed for working with him, Ryan called his granddaughter Brianne to read the rest of his remarks.
It is difficult not to get emotional when looking out in the audience and seeing young people he coached in youth wrestling.
Katy Berquam Vrieze, who finished her high school career holding every softball pitching record at K-W, took time to explain how she learned her craft. Vrieze’s dad Dick Berquam was a dairy farmer, and when she was about eight years old, he would play catch with her every evening during milking time. Due to the time constraints of throwing while the milkers were working, she learned to pitch quickly. They had about 14 minutes to play catch between when the milker was attached to when it had completed its job.
With the passage of Title IX in the early 1970s, girls’ interscholastic sports became a reality. When Roz Hagberg Schack was in seventh grade, she played the fall sport of basketball, but when winter came, she chose to be in the ski club instead of volleyball. The following year, at the strong encouragement of her mother, Schack started her volleyball career that would extend well past her playing days at Kenyon.
Schack talked about growing up in a town with many opportunities to play softball, golf, and swim during the summer.
One of the biggest challenges in her athletic career occurred in sixth grade when the girls were told they could no longer play tackle football with the boys. In the class of 1978, there were several tremendous girl athletes. People like Roz Hagberg, Mary Jane Sahl, Rae Ann Hiner, and Chris Langemo were members of that group of girls. It might have been as sixth graders the girls were better football players than the boys.
Scott Flom brought along a pair of track spikes he had used during his running career. The second-hand shoes were a gift to him from Bruce Vermilyea, who had used them in high school.
Only three members of the 1987-88 Kenyon Girls’ State Basketball Team were not in attendance for the evening.
Deb Foss Quam spoke for the team before they were introduced and received their certificates.
As part of her presentation, she talked about one of the essential people during the 87-88 season, Leonard Underdahl. This group was known as “Lenny’s Girls.” Underdahl was the beloved team bus driver, who they insisted be invited to the banquet before the state tournament.
Head coach Steve Alger related how assistant coach Ralph Hagberg showed up for the Region I Championship game wearing a necktie the team had never seen. Hagberg explained he wore this tie the night the Kenyon boys defeated Red Wing in the 1970 Region 1 Championship game and that the girls would defeat Caledonia that night.
One of the humorous parts of the program occurred when Hall of Fame Volleyball Coach Diane Nikunen came forward to introduce Roz Hagberg Schack. Nikunen, who is vertically challenged, peeked around one side of the podium and then the other, asking, “Can you see me?” She then stepped out and stood next to the lectern while reading her introductory speech.
Another unique part of this group is Roz Hagberg Schack, and her dad, Ralph Hagberg, are members of the same inductee class.
The Hall of Fame evening is filled with laughter and smiles, along with a few tears as people become overwhelmed with the honor given to them.
Hall of Fame next year
At the conclusion of the Hall of Fame program, board member Randy Hockinson made two announcements. Next year’s Hall of Fame evening is scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022.
The second bit of information was that Todd Greseth, a longtime board member from Wanamingo, had resigned due to his obligations as a Goodhue County Commissioner. Carrie Anderson Groth of Wanamingo has been named to take his place on the board.