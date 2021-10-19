The Junior High Knowledge Bowl team opened its season with an in-person competition at the Service Cooperative in Rochester on Fri. After using an online format last year, the team was excited to be competing in person.
With 23 teams contending, the K-W Red Team placed 11th. Gavin Blakstad, Sara Metcalf, Gunnar Blakstad and Emma Koncur made-up the Red Team Friday.
K-W Silver and Black tied for 18th place. The Silver Team members were Savannah Metcalf, Olivar Breyer, Sienna Carel and Max Erickson.
Rebecca Elzen, Adalee Geisinger, Elsie Braaten and Owen Caron competed as the Black Team.
College volleyball
Products of the K-W volleyball program are having great years playing for colleges at the next level.
Mara Quam, a senior at Minnesota State University, Mankato, on Friday night led the Mavericks with 19 digs against Augustana University in a match that saw the Mavericks win 3-2. Quam finished the evening nine digs short of the school career digs record set by Haley Fogarty.
On Saturday, MSU lost to Wayne State in three consecutive sets. The highlight for the Mavericks was Quam getting the nine digs she needed to set a new school record with a career of 1,742 digs.
At Winona State, Megan Flom continues to be a leader on the Warrior volleyball team. Friday against Southwest Minnesota State, Winona won 3-2, with Flom having 13 aces, one block and seven kills.
After last weekend, the Warriors are 17-3 overall and in fourth place in the highly competitive NSIC with an 8-3 record.
The K-W 2020 volleyball season possibly could have looked much different if Hailey Lerfald had been able to play a complete season. This year, she can showcase her talent while playing for North Central University in Minneapolis.
This past week, first-year player Lerfald demonstrated her consistent play with eight kills for the Rams in a 3-0 victory over Crown College and another eight kills in a 3-0 loss to Minnesota Morris.
Listed as a senior outside hitter for North Central, Hannah Fisher has shown her athletic skills this season as she has been moved to the libero position. In a 3-0 loss to Minnesota, Morris Fisher had 18 digs. Against Crown College, she finished the evening with 12 digs, and an ace serve to end the third game.
Hamline University is tied with Bethel and Gustavus for first place in the MIAC. As a middle blocker, Sophomore Julianna Boyum has been an integral part of the success of the Pipers this season.
All Saints dinner
This year’s version of the Holden Lutheran Church All Saints Dinner scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 7, will be a to-go only affair. Meals need to be reserved by Friday, Nov. 5, by calling Holden Church at 507-789-6677 or sending an email to holdendinner@gmail.com.
People will have two opportunities to pick up their meals, from noon to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Delivery is available by request.
The menu consists of meatballs, gravy, pulsa, scalloped potatoes, buttered carrots, cranberry relish, lefse, fruit soup, rommegrot and bakings.
Meals are $17 and may be paid in cash or a check made out to Holden WELCA.
Peterson Ford and Zumbrota News
Recently two businesses celebrated milestone dates. What makes this unusual is both are in the third generation of ownership by the same family.
Peterson Ford is 60 years old and now has a third-generation family owner. In 1961, Milo Peterson purchased the Ford dealership known as Viking Auto and owned the business until 1989, when he sold it to his son Jerry. Milo’s grandson, Paul, is the current owner of the Ford dealership.
In 1946, A. T. Grimsrud bought the Zumbrota News and moved his young family from Wisconsin to Zumbrota. He was the editor until selling the News to his son David in the early 1980s. During Dave’s tenure, he purchased the newspapers in Goodhue, Mazeppa, Pine Island, and Wanamingo, renaming the paper the News Record. Peter, Dave’s son, is now the editor of the paper.
Historic structures
In 1971 in one of his last publications as editor of The Kenyon Leader, Frank Callister wrote about how Kenyon lost its City Hall, the Milwaukee depot and two historic churches in a period of 10 years. Callister wrote how society was going through a “Now Period” when ties with the past meant very little.
A few years later, the city of Kenyon received a unique gift when the M. T. Gunderson family gifted the Gunderson House to the city. This building has been designated on the National Register of Historic Places. Fortunately, many locals could see the value of a historic building as a way to understand our past.
Today, numerous people have shown the need to connect to the past through their support of the Kenyon High School Monument/Memorial. More information about this project may be found at khsmonument.com.