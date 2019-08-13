Katie and Ryan Block surprised Mike with a weekend birthday road trip to Waterloo, Iowa to take in the Lost Island Waterpark. Lost Island is a huge attraction in Waterloo, and those guys love waterparks, so I’m sure they had a great time. Happy Birthday, Mike! I hope you enjoyed the entire weekend with your wonderful family.
Also Happy Birthday to Brad Hortop and Kelly Markham. Have a great day you guys.
Happy Anniversary to Chuck and Lori on August 12. I hope you guys can go out and celebrate.
Russ, Lynn and Megan Koehler returned home recently from a bus trip to New York City which was sponsored by their church, Faith Lutheran Church in Dodge Center. The group did some mission work, along with being able to see the sights in New York City.
On Saturday, I went to the Farmer’s Market in Faribault, and then stopped to visit my aunt, Ruth Jacobson, at Heritage House. I brought her some tomatoes from Bob’s garden, along with some good sweet corn I got last week. Ruth is doing well, and it was good to see her.
I enjoyed a good cup of coffee and an equally good visit with Julie on Saturday at the Sunset Home. The courtyard looks so nice and the flowers are beautiful, so thanks to all the volunteers who helped with outside work recently.
The Family League worship service on Saturday night was fun. The weather was a little iffy, but we had a nice campfire, worship service and potluck. Nikki Behne reported on her recent mission trip. They were supposed to go New Orleans, but because of the threat of a hurricane, their trip was moved to St. Louis, where they found plenty of people to help while they were there. They had an interesting trip with issues with the air conditioning on the bus, but they made it to St. Louis and back without any major problems. Thanks for the nice report, Nikki.
Faye Noble and her brother, Rodney, attended worship services at the Congregational Church in Medford. Faye ran into some old friends from when her family attended that church many years ago.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.