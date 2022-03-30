Happy Birthday to my cousin, Shirley Woodward, who celebrates her birthday on March 28. I hope you had a nice day. Also, Happy Birthday to Ceal Foss, who is also celebrating her birthday. Happy Birthday!!
Last week I neglected to mention that I stopped at Dan and Carol’s house on my way home from Eagan. We had a really good visit, and Dan showed me the latest jigsaw puzzle he’s been working on. That guy loves to do his puzzles, and he’s completed some really difficult ones, so good job, Dan!
As usual, I stopped to have coffee with the kitchen gals at the Sunset Home on Monday and Wednesday this week.
Nadine Hope Langworthy and Julie were Tuesday morning visitors at the farm. I got out all of my Hope family pictures to see if Nadine could help put some names to the faces. She filled in the blanks on a few of the pictures, which really helps. I have a few pictures that Nadine didn’t have, so we’ll get copies made for her. Barb Ause Hansen sent me some Hope pictures that she had duplicates of, and one of them was a picture of my Grandma Esther Aase and her sister, Anna Ause, after their arrival at the Honolulu airport back in the late 40’s/early 50’s. It is a classic picture with the two ladies wearing dresses, hats, nylons and heels, along with their Hawaiian leis. It’s a precious picture I had never seen before.
On Wednesday, we had another “business lunch” at Lacey’s to work on our class reunion plans. Gail, Annette, Jackie, Helen, Karen and I got the “Save the Date” cards ready to mail, enjoyed a delicious Reuben Sandwich for lunch, and played a couple games of Wizard.
After our meeting, Helen and I stopped at the Sunset Home to visit with Jean Overby. We had a really nice visit with Jean, and she was happy to see us, especially Helen! They go way back in the good old days at Gol, so it was a lot of fun for both Jean and Helen.
March Madness continued over the weekend, with some exciting high school and college basketball games. Congratulations to the Hayfield Vikings who took home the Class 1A Championship Trophy for the second year in a row, beating BBE’s (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) in a very close game, 51-49. BBE is coached by Chris Anderson, who is the husband of Kristina Lurken Anderson. It was a tough loss, but overall an exciting tournament to watch.
On Friday, Gwen, Helen, and I toured the beautiful American Swedish Institute and Turnblad Mansion in Minneapolis. It was very interesting place to see. We enjoyed having lunch at the Fika restaurant at the Institute. Super fun day!
Saturday, Kim Bakken and I had breakfast at Area 57. Fun time to catch up and enjoy an always great breakfast.
Julie, Maggie, and Andy Floren joined the Wagner crew Saturday night for BINGO at the VFW. They had a full house playing BINGO, and Andy was the only lucky one at their table who hit a BINGO and won some money. Good job, Andy.
On Sunday, Twylah Ottman and I enjoyed the 4-H Sponsored breakfast at the VFW in Owatonna. Linda and Bob Noble also were at the breakfast, along with many other people. The kids did a fantastic job serving all of the guests.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.