Happy birthday this week to my brother, Chuck, who has a birthday Nov. 22. We weren’t able to celebrate with him last year, so I hope we can do a little celebrating during Thanksgiving.
Julie and Maggie had a music-filled night on Friday night as they attended the Brothers Osborne concert at the Armory in Minneapolis. Opening the event were Tenille Townes and Travis Denning. Brothers Osborne sang to a sold out venue, and it was another amazing show.
On Tuesday, I attended the Veterans Day Program at K-W High School. Members of the VFW Auxiliary handed out poppies to everyone in attendance. Paul Senjem was the emcee for the program, with Tyler Kistner as the featured speaker. Tyler was very interesting to listen to, and reminded the crowd to thank a veteran every day. The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard did a great job presenting flags of the branches of the United States Military. The K-W Band and Choir provided some patriotic songs for the event. Thanks to everyone who helped organize this event.
After the Veterans Day Program, Gwen and I decided to drive to Nerstrand for lunch at Boots and Lu’s.
What a fun spot to have lunch. The restaurant is as cute as can be, and the staff is so pleasant. It was fun to visit with Betty Redfield, and we decided to make a date for coffee and a treat sometime soon.
This place is a wonderful addition to Main Street, Nerstrand!
Chuck and Lori attended a show at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre’s Concert Series on Friday. The show was cover bands for groups like the Mamas and Papas, James Taylor, and other groups from the 60s and 70s.
On Saturday afternoon, the Peterses, Davidsons, Trapps, Helen and I visited the newly opened O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co. in Minneapolis. It is located behind Surly’s Brewery in a really beautiful building. The distillery features Keeper’s Heart Whiskey Lounge. This is a really nice place, and we had a lot of fun. After that, we had dinner at a favorite spot, Axel’s, in Mendota Heights. Fun night out with the gang, and it was good that the snow totals didn’t amount to too much.
Worship Services at Moland for Sunday is 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Confirmation, followed by Worship Services and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton.
Plan to attend Gol Lutheran Church’s Breakfast Saturday. Menu includes eggs of your choice, pancakes, French toast, sausage, and beverages. Cost is $6. Hours are 7 to 10 a.m.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.