Legion dinner
After canceling the annual American Legion Post 78 Ham and Turkey Dinner last year, it returns in 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 29. The dinner, which will consist of ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and all of the fixings, will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Kenyon VFW auditorium.
The cost for people over the age of twelve is $17. Children five to eleven can eat dinner for $7, and those under four are free.
Carry-out service and home delivery are available by calling 507-259-4925.
The money raised from the dinner will be used to support the American Legion Youth Baseball program and other community projects.
Monument progress
After working for several years on the Kenyon High School Memorial, the project began the road to fruition last week as some of the key elements of the monument were put into place. A picture of the work may be viewed on the Kenyon High School Alumni Facebook page or the Kenyon High School Memorial Fund Facebook page.
The egg and scroll and decorative side pediments from above the original school entrance proudly stand on top of the word KENYON and the 1915 cornerstone. It is exciting to see these iconic pieces in place; there is considerable work left to be done during this phase of the project.
A heated tent will be placed over the monument during construction to maintain a workable temperature while the bricks are being laid.
For people wanting to contribute or purchase a paver, information is available on the khsmonument.com web page.
Junior High Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Junior High Knowledge bowl teams completed their competition last week when the Red Team placed eighth, and the Black Team finished fifteenth out of twenty-one teams.
Members of the Red Team are ninth-graders Gavin Blakstad, Sara Metcalf, Gunnar Blakstad, and Max Erickson; completing the team was eighth-grader Olivar Breyer.
Eighth-graders Rebecca Elzen, Adalee Geisinger, Elsie Braaten, and Owen Caron, and seventh-graders Sienna Carel and Emma Koncur.
These Knowledge Bowl participants need to be recognized for improving throughout the season. They always competed to the best of their ability.
End of the Season
Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Viking season came to a close in the climate-controlled confines of U.S. Bank Stadium. Forty years ago, the Vikings lost the last regular-season game 10-6 to the Kansas Chiefs on a cold, windy day similar to Sunday. Most people were dressed in snowmobile suits, and others were armed with blankets and sleeping bags to stay warm during the last outdoor football game at Metropolitan Stadium. As always, some fans tailgated to excess before those cold outside games and were not dressed for the weather.
Many people tolerated sitting outside on a cold Dec. afternoon for the sole purpose of getting (taking) a souvenir from the Met. As the game came to a close, people rushed the field to get a piece of turf while others were pulling down the goalposts. One fan brought a hacksaw to the game to cut off the base where the goalposts stood. Others climbed up the giant scoreboard to get letters as keepsakes. Fans were carrying out sections of the wooden bleachers. As water poured out from a restroom, one man proudly carried a toilet away. For many season ticket holders, their mementos were the backs of the seats they had been privileged to sit in during the years the Vikings played in the Met.
For the past four decades, I have wondered what happened to those borrowed items. The person with the toilet probably used it as a planter for flowers in his front yard. Many of the seat backs were displayed in a man cave or garage. I know, two of those seat backs are proudly displayed in a basement above the freezer in a local home.
Betty turns 100
Recently, Betty White passed away a few days short of her 100th birthday, but another Betty achieved being a centenarian. Betty Crocker, radio show personality and cookbook author, turned 100.
When Eleanor Roosevelt was named the most popular woman in the United States in 1945, the 24-year-old Betty Crocker was second in the poll. Even though “Fortune” magazine revealed that Crocker was a figment of someone’s imagination, General Mills took a survey showing 99% of American housewives knew who she was and appreciated what she offered.
In 1950, General Mills published the first edition of the Big Red Betty Crocker Cookbook. Since then, more than 75 million have been sold. Recipes in the cookbook were all tested in the kitchens of General Mills before being published.
Various editions of the cookbook were a reflection of society. Many families in rural America survived the lean times of the Depression and World War II by hunting rabbits to supplement their diets. In the earliest versions of the book, instructions on preparing rabbits were included, and also had instructions on using refrigerators and electric ranges.
One recipe from the middle 1960s book that did not make the next edition was tuna and Jello pie.
While the Special Helps from a Big Red Book of fifty years ago are outdated, most hints and recipes are still usable for people looking for help cooking or baking.