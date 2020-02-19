To the editor:
The Purple Heart is our most precious military medal because it signifies either death or injury in battle. It is available to every single soldier who pays its terrible price.
It was started by General George Washington, during the Revolutionary War, to acknowledge untoward bravery. Today, it continues to be the badge of our most courageous soldiers.
Of course, as a civilian society, we rarely see medals displayed. That is why Goodhue County and the city of Red Wing are establishing a monument in John Rich Park to honor both the living and the dead recipients. This blood-red granite monument was generously donated by VFW Post 1218, Red Wing.
In honor of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, there will be an unveiling ceremony for the Goodhue County Purple Heart Monument on George Washington’s birthday, Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.
The program will be outside in John Rich Park to signify that Purple Hearts were won in all kinds of weather.
Please join us downtown on Saturday, Feb. 22 in order to remember something that should never be forgotten: “All gave some, some gave all."
Purple Heart Monument Committee
Richard Johnson
Paul Drotos
Sean Dowse