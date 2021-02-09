Greg, Karyn, Parker and Megan Jeseritz were Saturday afternoon visitors of Dan and Carol Aase. They celebrated Karyn’s birthday, which was Monday, Feb. 8.
Last week Heather and Julie met at Marleas in Dennison for a much needed and long overdue “bestie therapy” session. Christmas gifts were exchanged too. Maggie stopped in for a quick hello, and Heather announced that she and Joe will be grandparents this summer! Exciting months ahead waiting for Baby Tousignant! Congratulations!!
Parker Jeseritz, grandson of Dan and Carol Aase, swam for Park High School last Thursday night versus Roseville High School. Dan and Carol were able to watch the swim meet via Live Stream. Parker swam four races; two for the junior varsity and two for the high school. The Park High school swimmers did a great job and were able to win the meet. It sure would be fun to watch these meets in person, and being retired, I thought I’d be going to some of these events, but I guess we’ll have to be a little more patient and hopefully once everyone gets the vaccine, we’ll be able to go.
On Saturday, Gwen Springer hosted Helen and I for brunch. We haven’t gotten together for a couple of months, so it was great catching up, relaxing and enjoying a beautiful day, albeit very cold and windy.
Thanks for the nice brunch, Gwen, and we’ll get another date on the calendar soon.
Gavin and Everett Novak were Saturday afternoon visitors at Papa and KeKe Mills in Prior Lake. Little Gavin keeps busy in the garage with Papa, and he’ll learn a lot over the years, as Ron can fix or build anything! Fun time.
Sorry, but not a lot of news this week. It was so cold and windy that folks pretty much stayed at home unless they had to go out. My furnace is working overtime these days to keep the house warm. Even though it’s cold, the sun shining makes it a little more tolerable and, of course, it helped that the winds finally subsided a little on Sunday. It’s definitely winter in Minnesota, so we’ll deal with it and get through it just like we always do.
I’m sending this column in before the Super Bowl, so I’m hoping the Buccaneers win. I want want to see Tom Brady winning yet another Super Bowl title.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.