A beautiful Christmas Eve Candlelight Service was held at Moland Church. Al Aakre, a student at the seminary in St. Paul, led us in worship.
Even though we were small in number, everyone came away with lots of joy in celebrating the birth of Jesus. I mentioned to Al that we have some Aakres who live in the Kenyon area, but he was unsure if any are relatives. Al grew up in Fairmont, but I’m going to keep in touch with him and see if I can help him trace possible family ties to the Kenyon Aakres. This service is Moland’s last worship service until March 2021, depending on how the pandemic goes.
Members are encouraged to send their offering checks directly to Judy Bauer. Special thanks to Ben Aase and his crew for cleaning out the church parking lot so we were able to have services. That was great!
Sincere sympathy is extended to Faye Noble and her family on the death of her sister, Marj Moeckly. Marj passed away on Dec. 20. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
On Christmas Eve, Julie, Maggie and Brennen pulled off a surprise birthday party for JB. Kids born on Christmas never really get to have a proper birthday party, so they decided to throw him a surprise.
Bernie, Dave,and Cuddles added to the evening’s fun. Lots of laughs were provided by Bernie as he brought in some vintage fishing tapes to enjoy. They also made a quick call to Cass Lake to talk with Rick Gates, which also made for a fun time. Hope you enjoyed your surprise birthday, JB.
With no big Aase Christmas celebration this year, I decided to not break the tradition of lutefisk, lefse, and meatballs on Christmas Eve, so Bob came out and we enjoyed a delicious Christmas meal. Everyone in our family did very small Christmas celebrations with their immediate family, just to be on the safe side. Maddy and Ryan traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to have Christmas with his family on Christmas Day.
Maggie and Brennen hosted Christmas Day dinner at their home for JB and Julie. Gifts were exchanged, which is always lots of fun, and everyone loved the gifts they received. Santa even brought gifts for Ace, Ghost and Freya, Maggie and Brennen’s doggies. Brennen made his signature prime rib which was delicious. Thanks to Maggie and Brennen for a very fun day.
Reminder to Moland folks, if you have a report for the Annual Meeting, please drop off at church or send to Stacy Thofson. If you are responsible for a bank account for church, please get your information to Eric and Julie Dressel for auditing. Please watch Facebook for any changes in Worship services.
On Saturday night, Julie and Maggie celebrated Christmas with the Wagner kids at Amanda and Jim’s house. Lots of goodies were served including Julie’s guacamole, Maggie’s sliders, and jalapeno poppers. It turns out those kids love herring, so that was served as well. A delicious dessert of Play Dough sundaes were served up by Ariana at the end of the evening. It’s always so much fun to hang out with these guys. Plans are already in the making for a couple of weekends at Shades of Sherwood this summer.
Bob has been doing a little ice fishing on the Faribault lakes,and brought me some fish fillets, which were delicious!
Jean Overby called me to let me know the Gonzaga Basketball Team was playing a game on TV on Saturday afternoon. Cory Kispert, a distant relative of ours, is on the team, and it’s really fun to see the name KISPERT on the back of a basketball jersey on TV! Thanks, Jean!
Best wishes for the New Year! Please remember to feed and water the birds.