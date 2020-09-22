Library app
A new app that allows library patrons to use their local library from their Smartphones has been developed by the SELCO (Southeast Libraries Cooperating) regional library system.
The Kenyon Public Library is part of the SELCO regional library system, which includes 36 public libraries in eleven southeastern Minnesota counties. SELCO worked with a developer to create the region-wide app that will function similarly to the desktop version of the catalog.
Users will be able to search the regional catalog and the Kenyon Library catalog, manage their account, place holds, renew materials, and download eBooks and eAudiobooks.
Local library users can now take the catalog with them wherever they go via the mobile app on their smartphones.
The app is free and available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It can be found by typing “SELCO Libraries” in the search bar.
For patrons having questions or needing assistance to connect to the app, contact the Kenyon Public Library Staff in person or by calling 789-6821.
Blood drive
Monday, Oct. 5 is the next scheduled Red Cross Blood Drive for the Kenyon area. The Blood Drive will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Church from 1 to 7 p.m.
The American Red Cross has a constant need for blood donations, especially in this time of the coronavirus.
Red Cross employees follow meticulous safety procedures to protect and keep donors safe.
Included in the safety protocols are disinfecting donor-touched areas after every donation, providing hand sanitizer to be used when entering and leaving the donation area, following proper social distancing, and CDC guidelines for wearing of masks.
K-W Music Department
Through an application process, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Music Department has been chosen to perform at the Minnesota Music Educators Association Midwinter Conference in February 2021.
The annual Midwinter Clinic is a professional development conference for Minnesota Music Educators featuring national-known headliners, sessions with area clinicians, vocal and instrumental performances, and an exhibit hall.
Featured performers at the conference are considered to be among the best high school vocal and instrumental music programs in Minnesota.
As with many gatherings, this year’s MMEA Midwinter Clinic will be held virtually in February 2021. The K-W band, K-W choir, and general music students will display their musical skills in a virtual format.
According to K-W music department teachers, Claire Larson, Stephanie Schumacher, and Jan Strand, “The Kenyon-Wanamingo Music Department has been built upon the foundation of K-12 music collaboration. We embrace the development of the whole student, encouraging student involvement in the comprehensive school experience! We strive to be a “MODEL” rural school district providing students with state of the art music technology, opportunities for enrichment through guest musicians and music residencies.”
Being a small high school gives many of the K-W musicians’ opportunities to be involved in school life, including sports, theater, speech, FFA, FCCLA, National Honor Society, math team, knowledge bowl, student council, and other organizations.
The K-W music teachers also acknowledged the people of the K-W area for supporting them and allowing them to develop a state-level music program.
Planning for the conference presentations includes a collage of performances, interviews, and an account of the enthusiasm for music at K-W. The Kenyon and Wanamingo communities have a strong history and tradition of music.
Golf Cart Parade
An organized golf cart parade is set to go Saturday, Sept. 26, starting at 11 a.m. Guidelines for the event are no political signs, banners, or flags. The United States flag, POW/MIA flags, or state flags will be allowed. This event is for golf carts only.
Interested parade participants will line up on Spring Street next to the school playground/ball field.
From there, the procession will go west on Sixth Street to Seventh Street and turn to the left, going south on Seventh Street. At the corner of State Street, the golf carts will go south and loop around to Washington and back to Seventh Street, traveling over to Forest. Once on Forest, the parade will continue down to Third St. turning left and traveling west to State. Street, where it will turn to the right to travel in front of the Kenyon Senior Living. At that point, the parade will cross the boulevard, moving on to First Street and finishing at SIFT.