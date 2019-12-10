Candle Lighting Ceremony
In December of 1878, the first Mass was held at the St. Rose of Lima Church in Cherry Grove Township. Seventeen years ago a tradition was started to celebrate that event when they held a Candle Lighting Ceremony in the church.
The 17th Annual Candle Lighting Ceremony will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. The public is invited to come and participate in this intimate service.
Live Nativity
St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Kenyon will be hosting a live nativity on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The public is invited to drive or walk up to view the nativity.
Visitors are invited to stop in to hear the St. Michael’s choir perform and have refreshments in the parish hall.
Free will contributions will be donated to the All Seasons Food Shelf.
Math team
In their latest meet the K-W Junior High Math Team finished third and overall are in third place with one meet left.
Josie Flom and Clara Welke were the top scorers in the recent competition. After four meets Flom has the second overall highest score.
Megan Flom
Winona State junior middle blocker, Megan Flom has been named to the First Team All-Central Region by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. According to the Winona State Volleyball web page Flom is the fifth Winona State player to receive All-Region honors since the program moved to Division II. She is the first ever to be named to the First Team.
During the 2019 season Flom set a program record with a .391 hitting percentage which ranked her tenth in the nation this season. While playing in the NSIC, possibly the most challenging volleyball conference in the country, Flom had a hitting percentage of .443.
Elementary school concert
Monday is concert day at the K-W Elementary School. The students will perform their musical program at 1 and 7 p.m. in the gymnasium.
Director/music teacher Jan Strand said, “An All-American Holiday Hoedown” will be the theme of this year’s show.” Some of the songs that will be performed will be “All-American Christmas,” “Everlasting Fruitcake,” “Children, Go Where I Send Thee,” and more.
Hopefully the audience will remember their concert etiquette for this concert presented by the youngest students of K-W Public School.
Also students should be sitting with their parents in the gymnasium prior to the classrooms being opened, not running up on the stage, playing tag, and generally running around in the gym.
Longest Night service
For a variety of reasons, not everyone enjoys the excitement and anticipation that this time of the year brings especially for those for whom Christmas might be a difficult season.
Starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 2019, at Holden Lutheran Church there will be a quieter service to remember the birth of Christ.
This service is open to anyone who would like to attend.
Kenyon Public Library
After a few delays, the painting and carpet renovation of the Kenyon Public Library is moving forward. When I stopped at the library last Fri. about half of the library’s collection had been boxed and moved into a temporary storage container. Shelving has also been taken down and put into storage.
The library will be closed all day Wednesday, as the staff finishes moving items into the storage container and setting up a limited, temporary library in the City Council Chambers. After Wed. regular library hours will resume although not all services the public is accustomed to will be available.
If all goes according to plan the renovation should be completed and the library collection moved back into its customary place about Jan. 1.
Tuba concert
Saturday afternoon the Vintage Band Festival and Carleton College of Northfield presented its Tuba Christmas Concert. The conductor of the event was Paul Niemisto, retired St. Olaf College music faculty professor.
Some of the tubas, sousaphones, euphoniums, and baritones were decked out with Christmas decorations and lights and the musicians wore a variety of seasonal clothing. One performer had a cap that would bounce back and forth to the rhythm of the music being played.
Throughout the concert Niemisto encouraged audience members to sing along with the Christmas carols being played. A few adults would sing the first verse of the songs, but the high light of the singing was when the band played “Jingle Bells” and a child in the back sang with them in a clear loud voice.
After playing the tuba with band members in downtown Kenyon in the morning, K-W student Logan Thompson, wearing his tuba concert cap, was part of the concert at Carleton in the afternoon.
Glad tidings
Sunday afternoon, the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota presented a concert titled “Glad Tidings.” Choirs that performed were the Children’s Chorus with singers in third and fourth grade, the Treble Chorus entailing of singers in fifth and sixth grade, the Chorale with singers in grades seven to nine and the Concert Choir for singers in grades ten to twelve.
All of the music performed was extremely well done and there are certain pieces that stand out as being extra special. One of those was “Nutcracker Jingles” done by the Treble Choir. The arrangement combined the text of “Jingle Bells” with some of the familiar tunes from “The Nutcracker Suite.” Conductor Aaron Schumacher’s Chorale’s portion of the program started with a challenging piece “Veni, Veni Emmanuel” and finished with “Christmas in Killarney” complete with choreography. The Concert Choir had fun playing with the boom whackers while singing “Fum, Fum, Fum.”
The concert closed with the combined choirs singing “Night of Silence” written by Minnesota composer Daniel Kantor.
K-W student Julia Patterson is a member of the Chorale and K-W students Arin Kyllo and Elliot Olson participate in the Concert Choir.