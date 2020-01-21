Vince Hutton
K-W graduate, Vince Hutton, is the sports and special events coordinator for the Breckenridge Recreation Department of Breckenridge, Colorado. The Recreation Department operates recreational facilities and programs for the town of Breckenridge. The programs include sports and enrichment instruction, leagues, camps and special events throughout the year.
One of the outdoor activities that Hutton is directing is the Breck Ascent, a four morning ski mountaineering race series hosted at Breckenridge Ski Resort. Each participant has the option of doing the long course or short course and may use any means to get up the mountain whether it be snowshoes or skis.
In addition to managing outdoor activities, Hutton coordinates winter indoor classes, volleyball and basketball leagues for the Recreation Department.
American Legion dinner
For many years the last Saturday of January has meant the annual Joseph A. Gates American Legion Dinner. This year the Ham and Turkey Dinner will be held on Sat. Jan. 25 in the Kenyon VFW Auditorium starting at 5 p.m.
Money raised from the dinner will be used to support local projects such as the American Legion Baseball program. The funds raised from the dinner will help pay for umpires, baseballs, renting the field and tournament entry fees.
Cost of the dinner is $15 for adults 12 and older, $7 for 5 to 11 years and 4 and under are free.
St. Valentine’s Day
Tickets for the St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Kenyon Valentine’s Dinner are now available at the parish office at a cost of $70 per couple. The Feb. 8 dinner will include appetizers, dinner choice of prime rib or parmesan chicken, dessert and beverages.
The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and appetizers followed by dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. The meal is being catered by Area 57.
Interested parties have until Feb. 2 to purchase tickets.
Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Senior High Knowledge Bowl had their first competition of the season last week. Coach Darin Walling said it was a challenging day for the teams from K-W as they were competing against many large schools from Rochester and Northfield.
The K-W Black team of Sydney Burow, Cole Flom, Elliot Olson and Hayden Poquette had the best finish of the K-W teams placing 16th. Both the K-W Red and K-W Silver finished the day tied for 24th. Members of the K-W Red team were Daniel Benrud, Lucas Brezina, Aisha Ramirez, and Nora Woock. The K-W Silver team for this competition was made-up of Carrie Doehling, Riley Dummer, Victor Martinez, Rachel Nesseth and Sophia Poquette.
Dorian festival
Last weekend Skye Blauer, Madison Thompson and Belle Patterson represented the K-W Chorale at the 71st Annual Dorian Vocal Festival at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
The three Chorale members had rehearsals as part of the festival choir and also an opportunity to take part in mini-lessons with Luther College voice faculty.
The Luther College Aurora Choir of first year sopranos and altos were in concert on Sunday evening for Dorian participants. 2019 K-W graduate Amber Olson is the Alto 1 section leader of the Aurora Choir.
150 greatest college football players
During the 2019 college football season a panel of 150 media members, college administrators, former coaches and players accepted the job of trying to select the best players in the history of college football.
While reviewing the list it was interesting looking at the players and where they ranked.
Number 90 was George Gipp of Notre Dame and famous for the line “Win for the Gipper.” For Iowa fans Nile Kinnik was number 137. Red Grange from Illinois was number 6 and Jim Thorpe from Carlisle was number 5. It was number 14 that drew my interest. The only player ever named All-American at two positions from the University of Minnesota, Bronko Nagurski.
While growing up in International Falls I had no idea of the notoriety of Bronko Nagurski. To me, he was the guy who had a gas station that was always busy during the summer and his mother lived down the block from us.
Two events made me realize how famous Bronko was. The first time was when I came to Kenyon and met Maurice Flom, my future father-in-law. He wanted to know if I knew Bronko Nagurski. When he found out I did, I had a feeling he may accept me as a son-in-law. The second time was Jan. 7, 1990, when on the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather the last news item was the announcement that Bronko Nagurski had passed away in International Falls.
Sportswriter Grantland Rice once wrote, "Eleven Bronko Nagurskis could beat 11 Red Granges or 11 Jim Thorpes. The 11 Nagurskis would be a mop-up. It would be something close to murder and massacre."
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given to the best defensive player in college football every season. The Gibson-Nagurski Football Complex on the University of Minnesota Campus is named in honor of George Gibson and Bronko Nagurski.