Kenyon, MN (55946)

Today

Partly cloudy. High 16F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.