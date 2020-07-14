Self-guided tours and pop-up museum
This year during Rose Fest, the Gunderson House will be open for self-guided tours on Friday, Aug. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission for the tours will be a free-will donation to Kenyon Area Historical Society. The money raised will go to fund various projects by the KAHS.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, the Kenyon Area Historical Society will host a Gunderson House Garden Party from 1 to 3 p.m. The party will include a free-will donation self-guided tour, treats on the porch, and a Pop-up Museum of Kenyon School memorabilia. The museum memorabilia items will not be for sale, only sharing memories with others.
Kenyon Public Library Book Sale
Kenyon Public Library is now accepting donations for our annual Rose Fest book sale, which is scheduled for Aug. 21-22. There will be changes in how the event is run this year.
Items that will be accepted for the book sale include DVDs, CDs, and gently used books, which means they need to in good, clean condition.
VHS tapes, Reader’s Digest condensed books will not be accepted.
Donations may be dropped off during regular library hours.
Class of 1945
As the Class of 1945 entered its senior year in the fall of 1944, they were singing songs such as “Too-Ra-Loo-Ra” and “Would You Like to Swing Upon a Star” by Bing Crosby, and Judy Garland’s “Trolley Song.” They were watching movies such as “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “National Velvet,” and “Going My Way.”
In June of 1944, they read about the D-Day Invasion that was the beginning of the end of Adolf Hitler, and November saw FDR reelected to an unprecedented fourth term as president. During late December, they heard about the Battle of the Bulge, followed by in May the German surrender and a subdued V-E Day Celebration.
Each week when they looked at the Kenyon Leader, they would see the names of service members who had been injured, killed or were POWs.
School opened on Sept. 5, 1944, new faculty members included Fred Harapat, superintendent of schools, and Bob Carter, a history teacher and coach, who came here from Freeborn. Carter would resign after one year and move back to South St. Paul, where eventually he would start Bob Carter Ford. His son is Jim Carter, who played football for Minnesota and the Green Bay Packers, and his grandson is Adam Carter, a WCCO radio broadcaster.
In October, there was a flow of seniors to Cotton’s Jewelry on Main Street to pick-up their class rings. Club 21 opened for young people from ages 12 to 20 use for recreation and dances. On Halloween, the club filled with party-goers, according to Charles Lindholm, the student manager of the organization.
Homecoming came in early November with Audrey Kindseth being crowned homecoming queen and Gerald Kispert king. Speakers at the pep fest included football captains Roy Berkas and Don Hanson. This year the snake dance returned along with the bonfire. The bonfire fuel consisted of weeds and brush rather than the usual paper products and lumber needed for the war effort.
Following a 13 to 7 victory over Cannon Falls for the Little Brown Jug, the dance was held at the Masonic Hall.
The basketball season started on a positive note but soon became challenging as players counted on to be leaders were now being drafted and serving in the military.
One fine December morning the senior class boarded the Great Western Train for a field trip to Minneapolis to see Shakespeare’s play “Othello” at the Lyceum Theater. It was a noisy train ride to and back home from Minneapolis.
The Senior Class Play “Through the Keyhole,” a comedy, was directed by Miss Marjorie Bryden. Donna Charlson played Granny, Jeanne Flom was the French maid, and Charles Lindholm was the English butler.
Marion Voxland was class valedictorian and Alice Derscheid was salutatorian. Others in the top ten were Charles Lindholm, June Hostager, Duane Knutson, Leverne Vangsness, Roy Berkas, Jeanne Flom, Donald Hanson, and Elsie Jorstad.
75 years ago, 54 seniors made up the 5 st graduating class from Kenyon High School, with 47 walking through graduation. Donald Engel, Donald Felton, Kermit Flom, Clair Knowlton, Duane Knutson, Orvin Swelland and Leverne Vangsness were already in the service.
Their mothers received the diplomas for their sons in the military.
From Frank Callister’s Befuddlings column, “Congratulations to the Class of ‘45.” You have passed through high school during the most historical period of civilization. During the period you have roamed the halls of learning, you have seen a new era formed. You have seen the world upset and then start on a period of reconstruction. The classes that follow you will be studying the period of your four-year tenure. Your class has sent eight of its class members to help finish off the war. They are men; you should be justly proud. There are more of your members who will later serve before the final surrender is written, and these people should also be heroes. Your high school career has not been as glamorous as classes before you as many of your activities have been curtailed, but you have stuck it out and have set a splendid example of the American spirit to forge ahead. May you continue that forward march.”