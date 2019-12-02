To the editor:
Warm greetings to all Kenyon, Wanamingo, Nerstand, West Concord and Dennison friends.
All Seasons Community Services wish to say thank you to our amazing customers, clients and donors for your support during this year. It is our mission to provide our community with multiple services.
The Kenyon Thrift Store, provides repurpose goods at value prices to hundreds of customers! Your donations of clothing and household goods share needed items with the budget conscience family, young people just staring out on their own, seniors who love to browse and even collectors.
Funds raised at the Thrift Store help cover much of our costs at the Community Food Shelf and the Back Pack Weekend program. Many residents have also discovered our Adult Activity Center this year, stopping in for coffee and conversation or card playing with friends. Our fundraisers and food drives during the year continue to amaze us with the generosity from individuals young and old, church families, and local businesses and farmers On behalf of our dedicated staff and volunteers, we appreciate each of you, your involvement and your support.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all!
Mary Frutiger
Kenyon