Nebraska-Madisyn Alme
K-W graduate and University of Nebraska sophomore Madisyn Alme is one of 28 sophomore students in the College of Business at Nebraska to be selected for the Clifton Builder program.
The Clifton Builder program allows students to learn from, study alongside and network with entrepreneurial minded individuals. Last March, Alme was supposed to have lunch with Warren Buffet, but he had a conflict so the lunch meeting was canceled. Although later she was able to have a video chat with him. At the time Alme was a finance major, Mr. Buffet encouraged her to add an accounting major and to look into becoming a hedge fund manager.
The Clifton Builders program aims to help identify the next generation of high-achieving leaders, entrepreneurs and business developers to develop economic growth and prosperity.
Dr. Tim Hodges, executive director of the Clifton Strengths Institute said, "The students in our Clifton Builders program have natural talents that help them create a positive impact in their communities, businesses and teams. They have been called 'disruptive,' a term not always seen as a positive. But we believe there is no changing the future without disrupting the present. Disruption is not a threat – it is an invitation to move on and to redefine normal.”
In order to be considered for the program, students must meet the following requirements: a student’s Gallup’s Builder Profile 10 assessment results, application and interview performance.
Pawsome Readers
Marley, a certified reading dog, will be at the Kenyon Public Library on Tues. Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
All children are welcome to come in and read to Marley. This gives readers an opportunity to improve their reading skills and confidence. For emerging readers, they can have an adult or older sibling read to Marley while they listen and follow along with the story.
For more information, or to sign-up for a fifteen minute session with Marley, contact the library staff at (507) 789-6821.
Trunk or Treat
This Halloween the Kenyon Park and Rec Committee will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event at Depot Park for the children of the Kenyon area.
In order for this to be successful, volunteers are needed to decorate the trunks of their cars and pass candy out to the little trick or treaters who are roaming town.
The event will start at 4:30 and last until the candy is gone.
Volunteers for the Trunk or Treat may sign-up at Mary’s Rustic Rose or call/text (507) 649-0461.
Homer Hankie
In 1961 when the Washington Senators moved to Minnesota to become the Twins my father and I became instant Twins fans. Once a summer, early on a Sunday morning, we would make the trek from International Falls to Bloomington to see an afternoon Twins game at Metropolitan Stadium. No matter what their record, I learned from my dad to be a loyal Twins fan. One of the greatest thrills of my life was being able to take him to the second game of the 1987 World Series.
Late last week I dug out my 1987 and 1991 Twins Homer Hankies hoping they would bring some good luck to this year’s Twins team. I recalled looking around the Metrodome at game two of each of those World Series runs and watching 64,000 Homer Hankies snapping in unison during the game. It was a moving sea of white.
In 2016, Major League Baseball added a new rule that is now commonly known as “The Homer Hanky Rule.” The rule prohibits white in stadium rally towels which can distract players from seeing clearly a white baseball when it is in play. Homer Hankies are still allowed it just cannot be white, which explains why the 2019 Homer Hankies are red.
Twin Cities Marathon/10mile
Twenty minutes before sunrise on Sun. morning those participating in the Twin Cities 10 Mile Run left the starting line near U. S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for an early morning run of 10 miles finishing in front of the State Capitol building in St. Paul.
John Brown of Kenyon ran the course in 1:40:47, placing third in his age category. Brown was running very well as he made his way up Summit Avenue to the finish line. Last year Brown also finished third in his category with a time of 1:35.
An hour later those running the 26.2 mile marathon left the starting line. Among those runners were K-W vocal music teacher Stephanie Schumacher and K-W social studies teacher Sarah Ohm. Both of these people spent considerable time over the last year training for this event. Schumacher finished with a time of 5:01:21 with an average mile time was 11:31. Ohm finished in 5:29:31 with an average mile time of 12:35.
Quote
I read the following quote this week and thought it was appropriate for today’s society in general.
“With so many things coming back in style, I can’t wait until morals, respect and intelligence become a trend again.” Denzel Washington.