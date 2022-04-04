Happy Birthday to Skylar Hortop, Brian Markham and Gladys Pechacek, who are celebrating their birthdays this week. Have a great day!
On Tuesday, Mary Hjermstad and I had coffee with Julie at the Kenyon Senior Living. It was nice to get together with Mary again and catch up. We also had a nice visit with Jean Overby.
On Saturday, Julie, Maggie, Jim and Amanda, and Kim and Steve Wagner, Gwen and I attended the Fabulous Armadillos and their salute to the Songs of the Vietnam Era, which was held at the Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center in Kasson is a beautiful venue. The band did an awesome job singing hits from the 60s and early 70s from artists including CCR, Santana, Janis Joplin, The Animals, Bob Dylan among many others. It was a wonderful tribute to the veterans of the Vietnam War, many of whom were present in the audience. There were also several veterans who gave personal accounts of what it was like to fight in the Vietnam and Iraq. Thank you to all veterans for your service to our country. If you ever get a chance to see this show, we all would highly recommend it. The Fabulous Armadillos are fabulous!
Moland Church Services for April: Sunday, April 10, Palm Sunday, Sunday School and Confirmation at 9:30 AM with Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, April 17, Easter Breakfast from 8:30 to 10, and Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Jim Rushton. Saturday, April 23, Family Night Worship followed by potluck and board games. Sunday, April 24 - NO WORSHIP at Moland.
Chuck and Lori returned home this week after spending a week in sunny Fort Myers Beach, Florida. There is so much to do in Fort Myers, but it’s also a great place for rest and relaxation!
Congratulations to Ron and Kris Mills who retired from Western National Insurance Company on Friday. They’re both really excited to start this new chapter in their lives, and I’m looking forward to spending more time with Krissy doing whatever we want whenever we want! Congratulations!
On Sunday, Katie and Ryan came to Moland for Worship Services. It was a real treat to have them come to church with me. We, of course, couldn’t pass up a chance to go out for lunch, so we had a great lunch at Lacey’s in Kenyon. Julie stopped down after work to visit a little bit, then back to the farm to hang out a little bit.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Roy Janousek, who passed away on April 2 at the age of 94. What an interesting life he had, and I can still see Roy sitting downtown on the corner selling his beautiful gladiolas each year for many years. Roy is survived by his 4 daughters and their families, along with 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren! Blessed be his memory. A private service will be held.
The Kenyon Muni was the place to be on Saturday evening as a large group came together to help Dave Inman celebrate his 75th birthday. A potluck made for great food for the evening, and all of Dave’s family and friends made for wonderful company. Thanks, Dave, for a fun evening – 75 looks good on you.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.