To the editor:

A few weeks ago I was bitten by a cute little dog on Red Wing Avenue. I called Lee Solander and he sent Officer Mitch to take my "dog bite report." The officer did a thorough job and followed up with me after talking to the owners.

It was a great relief because the conscientious owners had given their dogs all the necessary shots. I didn't have to get the rabies shots! I am grateful to the owners, and to Lee and Officer Mitch. It was good to know I had done the right thing!

Mary Dalbotten

Kenyon 

