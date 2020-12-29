White Christmas
On Dec. 21, people around here were thinking the sun is shining; the grass is green. The pine and oak tree sway. There’s never been such a day in Kenyon. But are we going to have a white Christmas? My apology to Irving Berlin, but almost every weather report given the weeks before Christmas focused on the possibility of a brown Christmas.
Growing up in International Falls, where there is a 100% chance of a white Christmas, there was one year I can recall riding my bike on Dec. 19 with no ice on the streets or snow on the ground.
In Kenyon, we have a one in four chance of having a brown Christmas. December 1979, the average high temperature was 37 degrees F. in Minneapolis, which was 8 degrees warmer than the average daily high temp of 29 degrees—the warmest day occurring on Dec. 11 with 54 degrees F.
Stanley Baker, AND John and Howard Cromer took advantage of the nice weather to play a round of golf at the Kenyon Country Club on Dec. 19, 1979. The threesome said it was difficult getting their tees in the hard ground, but they could get good yardage on their drives. They also apologized for playing on Ladies Day, although they were the only ones on the course that Wednesday afternoon.
We had a few open Christmas’ in the late 1990s. In particular, one is memorable, as I looked outside on Christmas Day afternoon to see my neighbor, Randy Lehman, taking the opportunity to mow his lawn and shred the leaves before the snow came.
Was 2020 the worst?
2020 will go down in history as a year when the President was impeached, wildfires burned in Australia and the western U.S., a contentious political atmosphere, the challenging of racial injustice, and of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a year that nobody will forget, and some say it is the worst year in history. There are many years in contention for the worst year in history. Every century has horrendous years.
In the 20th Century, 1918 was a challenging year with the beginning of the Spanish Flu in the fall and continuing into 1919, eventually having a death toll of 675,000 people in the U.S.
During the early 1930s, the U.S. citizens struggled through the Great Depression, while in Germany in 1933, Adolf Hitler seized power. The next 12 years were a very dark period in history.
Many people will remember the dreadful year of 1968. The summer of 1967 was called the Summer of Love about the hippie culture. Move ahead to 1968, many historians have called this the worst year in modern history.
April 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated, followed by Robert Kennedy’s assassination in June.
The Vietnam War intensified in February when the Viet Cong launched the Tet Offensive. Every day there were brutal headlines and stories about the war.
At home, there were confrontations between citizens and the police. Riots broke out in over 100 cities in the country. During the Democrat National Convention in August, antiwar protesters descended on Chicago to protest the Vietnam War. For four days, the battle between police and protesters created more news coverage than the convention.
While 2020 has tested us and has been challenging, other generations have lived through equally tricky times.
Good things from 2020
2020 has brought us some excellent moments.
On the national level, the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by scientists in record time is impressive. We have lost over 300,000 people to the virus- or virus-related deaths; the most at risk are now getting vaccinated. For those not at high risk, we need to wait patiently for our turn to get vaccinated and follow suggestions from the health experts.
Many people found out how businesses and other organizations in small communities help each other. Locally, starting last March, restaurants provided lunches for students who were not in school. With shortages of paper products and cleaning supplies, the Kenyon Market controlled these items’ sales to ensure that everyone would be served equally.
The ministers of the churches have been imaginative in providing for their congregations. The technology and online services offered people have provided more opportunities to be part of a church service.
Parades still took place, although in a different format. Car parades honored our veterans on Memorial Day, the K-W seniors on graduation Sunday, our country on the Fourth of July, and a golf cart parade in September.
Through their creative thinking, the K-W staff have met the challenges of long-distance learning and how to deliver information to students.
While distance learning was not desirable but necessary, the K-W Class of 2020 graduation rate was 100%.
Many individuals and groups, through their generosity and good works, helped others in need.
Some people have been waiting since July to welcome 2021 with open arms, and we all look forward to a better year.