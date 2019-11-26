Don Traurig, also known as “Dead Eye,” was successful on a 40-yard shot through the neck of a nice doe on the last day of slug season. Don bagged the doe west of Kenyon. Congrats, Don.
As a result, I had a deer heart in my refrigerator, so I cooked it so Bob could have some good sandwiches this week. Bob saw lots of deer this season, but none were close enough for a good shot. He’ll try muzzleloader season in a couple of weeks. You have to really be watching for deer after dark. On my way home from work last Thursday, there were three deer standing on the side of the road – it almost looked like they were waiting for an Uber. They didn’t cross the road or go back into the field, they just stood there until I drove past.
Junell Kaiserlik Wiese called me this week. She and her sister Lana Kaiserlik Kruger wanted to let me know their brother, Joe Kaiserlik, passed away on November 1, following a 9 year battle with multiple myeloma. Joe was the son of Russell and Opal Kaiserlik and grew up in the Moland area. He was a 1964 graduate of Kenyon High School. Joe and his family lived in North Carolina the past 25 years. I remember Joe riding the school bus and going to church at Moland. Sisters Lana and Junell wanted friends and neighbors to know about Joe’s passing.
When I told Chuck that Joe had passed, he mentioned what a good high school football player he was in high school. He also remembered that Joe made his own bat for 4-H softball back when the Spirit of Moland 4-H Club had a softball team.
Gwen Springer and I enjoyed having supper together at the farm last week on Wednesday. We had a good visit catching up with each other.
Moland Church will be filling Christmas Shoe Boxes again this year, as well as the Mitten, Stocking Cap, and Scarf Tree. Please bring any donated items or money to church and we’ll purchase what is needed for the boxes. Again, the boxes will be distributed locally.
Faye Noble, Rose and Lenny of Lake City, and Rodney Parrish of Medford attended the funeral of their cousin, Harold Bloomer, in Morristown on Friday. Harold’s father is credited with starting the Morristown church in their home many, many years ago.
Kim Bakken and I met at The Depot in Faribault on Monday night to get together, as it’s been awhile since we’ve been out. We enjoyed catching up with each other, which all friends need to do from time to time.
Pastor Wayne Vogt will lead Worship and Holy Communion at Moland next Sunday, December 1. Looking ahead to Christmas week, we have a pastor secured for Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m., so please plan to attend if this is your Christmas Tradition or if you want to start a new Christmas tradition.
Happy Birthday to Bea Tollefson who is celebrating her birthday. I hope you have a nice birthday, Bea.
I enjoyed a cup of good coffee and a good visit with Julie and Rochelle at the Sunset Home on Saturday morning.
Ron and Kris Mills hosted the Aase Thanksgiving at their beautiful home on Saturday evening. If I counted correctly, I think there were 36 of us there. Brandon surprised us by coming all the way from Las Vegas. His wife, Auntonya, is a flight attendant and had to work the weekend. We were also missing Chris and Stacy and their kids, but everyone else was there and it was great! Dick and Sherry Truman also joined us, which always makes it extra fun. Carol did a wonderful job on the turkey and gravy, as usual, and the rest of us filled in with side dishes, appetizers, and dessert. We had a great time and are so blessed to have such a wonderful family. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.