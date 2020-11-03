Happy birthday wishes this week to Haven Bauer, Kim Dressel and Shelby Noble. Also a special happy birthday to my nephew-in-law, Dylan Novak, who celebrated his birthday on Nov. 2. Have a nice birthday, everyone.
Julie and Maggie spent the last perfect weekend of the summer enjoying the leaves at their peak in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. The girls enjoyed shopping downtown, and later discovered the Sushi Pirate where they got some great take-out. On Saturday they went to the top of Grandad Bluff, which is the largest bluff in LaCrosse. Julie thought it was more like a mountain! In addition to a beautiful scenic view over LaCrosse, you can see Minnesota to the west and Iowa to the south. A small wedding was taking place that day, which added to the perfect scenery. A stop at the Alpine Lodge on the way down the bluff helped easy Julie’s nerves a bit. When leaving LaCrosse on Sunday, they had a cup of coffee at “Julie’s Coffee,” and shopped at a cute antique store. Next year the girls would like to add a paddle boat ride on the Mighty Mississippi to their weekend. Thanks to Cheryl, Bob, and Randy for all of the great tips.
Buzzard Billie’s asked about them.
I met a co-worker of mine from Rochester-Mayo on Thursday at Morrow’s Craft Sale. This year’s sale is great with a lot of really nice items for sale, and Stacy and I both found cute items for Christmas decorating. It’s worth your time to stop and check out the sale.
All Saints Day was celebrated at Moland on Sunday. We remembered Pam Black and Beverly Hortop of our congregation, who passed away this year, as well as family and friends of our own who have passed.
Remembrance candles were lit for all who were remembered. Thanks to Pastor Jim Rushton for leading us in worship and Holy Communion.
On Saturday morning, I checked in on Brianna, Dylan, Gavin and Everett. Krissy was also visiting the grandkids, so we had a really fun time with those two little goblins. Gavin dressed up as Elmo, and Everett was a little bunny. Karen Torseth also stopped by to meet Everett for the first time.
From the Novaks, I went to Katie and Mike’s house in Savage to spend the day with Katie. After making a few stops, we enjoyed having lunch at “The Red Cow” in Edina. Later in the afternoon, Chuck and Lori stopped at the Block’s house to drop off Ryan’s Halloween treats. Later, Ryan and Mike had tickets to “The Dead End Hayride.” Their reservation was at 10:30 p.m., which sounded like a really scary time to go on the hayride. I talked with Ryan on Sunday, and he said the hayride wasn’t that spooky, and he wished it would have been a little scarier! Haha!
Well, that Vikings game couldn’t have been more nerve-racking. I was texting Krissy during the last few minutes of the game, wondering how the Vikings were going to give up a two-touchdown lead. It did come down the wire, as usual, but it was great to see the Vikings beat up on the Packers!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.