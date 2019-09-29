Happy Birthday this week to my niece, Katie Block, who will celebrate her birthday on Oct. 7. Have a really nice day, Katie.
Lennie and Rose Parrish of Lake City were Monday morning guests of Faye Noble, and then all three went out and had a nice lunch.
On Friday evening, Gary and Annette, Jeff and Karen, Dave and Gail, and Helen and I enjoyed “A Tribute to the Eagles” by the Fabulous Armadillos at the Paradise Center for the Arts. It was a sold out show and was great! This is a really good band that can play many kinds of music, and if you ever get a chance to see them, do it! You won’t be disappointed. I know they play at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater and other venues around the area, so get your tickets and go. We all really enjoyed the show! We enjoyed having dinner at The Depot before the concert.
Family and many friends of Gary and Mary Skundberg, attended Gary’s memorial service on Sunday at First Lutheran Church. What a beautiful tribute to a wonderful man. The service was complete with three trombone players who performed several songs, as well as accompanied us on all of the hymns we sang. The congregation also sang the Luther College Hymn, which was very moving. Gary will be missed by so many people, and sympathy is extended to Mary, her three lovely daughters, their husbands and children.
Sharon Flom Dixon was a Saturday morning visitor at the farm. Sharon was on her way to her 58th class reunion, which was held at Gol Lutheran Church. It’s always fun to catch up with Sharon and find out what her family is up to.
Julie, Maggie and Brennen attended the wedding of Hannah Tousignant and Drew Jenniges at the beautiful Memorial Lutheran Church in Afton. The reception and dance were held at the Oak Marsh Golf Club in Oakdale. Best wishes and God’s blessings to Hannah and Drew.
Ryan Block had a fall baseball tourney at Skippy Field this weekend. He hit not only one, but two, over-the-fence home runs! Way to go, Ryan!
Chuck Aase and Kent Whitney took in the Minnesota State University, Mankato football game on Saturday afternoon. Chuck also stopped at the farm before heading into Kenyon for the Annual Hall of Fame Banquet. Congratulations to this year’s inductees into the Hall of Fame!
Thanks to Pastor Neale Thompson who lead us in Worship on Sunday morning. Next week, Rev. Rebekah Timm Barnhart will be in Moland for Holy Communion and Worship services.
Dave and Pat Schreiber and I attended St. John’s UCC Germanfest on Sunday. As always, it was delicious. They were very busy when we were there, but the workers were keeping up very well with the big crowd. There was a beautiful quilt show in the church sanctuary, along with a bake sale, farmers market, petting zoo, and live entertainment. Thanks to all who worked so hard to put on this delicious dinner.
And speaking of delicious dinners, reminder that Vang Lutheran Church will holds its annual lutefisk support Wednesday, Oct. 9, with lutefisk and all the trimmings!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.