Speech
Last Saturday, the K-W Speech team competed in the Maple River High School Speech Meet at Mapleton.
Ashley Rechtzigel placed fourth in the Varsity Great Speeches category. In the Varsity Prose competition, Elliot Olson finished in fifth place.
According to coach Heidi Hanson, "This was a very challenging meet with several good teams."
Next year, K-W, as a member of the Gopher Conference, will compete against many of the same schools at Saturday's meet.
Tale as old as time
May 7-9, 15 and 16, a tale as old as time is coming to K-W High School in the form of the musical "Beauty and the Beast" presented by the Kenyon-Wanamingo Theatre directed by Randy Hockinson, Stephanie Schumacher, Laura McAnally and Blair Reynolds. The directing team has a plethora of experience producing successful plays and musicals like "Charlotte's Web," "The Sound of Music," "Into the Woods," "Fiddler on the Roof," "The Wizard of Oz," "Les Misérables" and "Godspell."
The cast includes many actors who have appeared on the K-W stage in numerous plays starting with middle school productions.
Katie Van Epps, who last appeared as Liesl in "The Sound of Music," is cast as Belle, who resides in a small French village with her father. As a young woman who loves books, Belle is an outcast in the town and desires a life of adventure.
In past plays, Danny Van Epps has been cast in small supporting roles. This time, he is Maurice, the inventor and father of Belle.
In "The Sound of Music," Clay Stevenson played the part of Rolfe, the telegraph delivery boy. This time he will perform as Gaston, the arrogant hunter who is determined to marry Belle.
Elliot Olson, famous for his creativity and commercial presentations on "Inside the Lair," displays his acting skills as the Beast. An enchantress, played by Jocelyn Aldrich, has cursed a prince who has been selfish and cruel.
Other cast members are: Landon Trump, LeFou; Ashley Rechtzigel, Madame D'arque; Louie Breimhurst, Cogsworth; Brady Bauer, Lumiere; Corrie Born, Babette; Abbey Degroot, Madame De La Bouche, and Arin Kyllo is Mrs. Potts.
This play will involve students from grades five through twelve and is the largest production done by the K-W Theatre.
Last week director Randy Hockinson said, "We have had three robust practices so far. The enthusiasm of the 70 students we have involved is the strongest I have ever seen."
Donations
Expenses for a play like "Beauty and the Beast" include costuming, set pieces, props, recorded music and printing programs. Probably the most expensive cost is the royalty paid to the publisher of the play.
To cover these expenses, the theatre group has received grant money and donations. More financial assistance is needed for the students to put on a first-class play that the Kenyon-Wanamingo area residents have grown accustomed to watching.
People who would like to contribute to the Kenyon-Wanamingo Theatre production may make out a check to the K-W Schools with a designation to Theatre Fund. All money raised will go directly to the expenses incurred to put on another outstanding play for all of us to enjoy.
Donations may be mailed to or left at the K-W High School office in Kenyon or the District Office in Wanamingo.
Luther College Track
The Luther College Indoor women's track and field team participated in the 2021 American Rivers Indoor Conference Championships on Saturday hosted by Wartburg College.
K-W graduates Lauren Berg and Kassandra Keller are members of the Luther squad that ran last Saturday.
Berg competed in the 3,000 meters and 5,000-meter runs. In the 3,000 meters, she placed eighth with a time of 11:06; Lauren had an average lap time of 44 seconds. With a time of 18:44, Berg finished in seventh place in the 5,000-meter race; her average lap time for the first 24 laps was 45 seconds with a final lap time of 41 seconds.
In the 200 meters, Keller placed 12th with a time of 27:20. She also ran the second leg of the 4x400 relay, which took sixth place with a time of 4:09.
Finnick the Fierce
Last fall, a 3-year-old horse known as Finnick the Fierce created quite a stir in the racing world, and here in Kenyon, as he prepared to run in the Kentucky Derby. The young horse is a product of a broodmare owned by K-W graduate Paige Gilster.
When Finnick the Fierce was born, the foal had a rare genetic cataract, which left him blind in his right eye and diminished the colt's value. Dr. Monge, a track veterinarian, purchased the horse, and Ray Hernandez trained Finnick.
The day before the Kentucky Derby, the horse was scratched with a minor foot injury. A month later, he placed third in a $100,000 race at Churchill Downs and had a seventh-place finish in the Blue Grass.
On Wednesday, March 3 at Turfway Park just south of Cincinnati, Finnick won his first race as a 4-year-old by coming from behind and leading down the final stretch to win the race by two lengths.
His next race is projected to be the $150,000 Kentucky Cup Classic on March 27, scheduled at Turfway Park.
Gilster said, "He proved on Wednesday that he still loves to run and will continue to do that."
K-W Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Black Knowledge Bowl team of Lucas Brezina, Rachel Nesseth, Elliot Olson and Hayden Poquette competed virtually in the Regional competition last Wed. They saw their season come to an end when they did not place in first or second place. Those two teams will advance to the State Tournament.
The day started well for the team in the written part of the meet and the first two rounds. The last two were challenging, and the team dropped in the standings.
Coach Darin Walling said, "It certainly was a different year. We all seemed to adapt well, but competing in person is a much better experience for all. Hopefully, health and safety conditions will allow us to do that next year."