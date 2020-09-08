Happy birthday wishes this week to Brent Lurken and Jim Bruessel. We also have some anniversaries in our family. Happy 36th anniversary to Kris and Ron Mills on Sept. 1, also happy 14th anniversary to Katie and Mike Block who celebrated on Sept. 3, and to Julie and Jon Broin who will celebrate their 41st anniversary on Sept. 8.
I’m also happy to announce we have a new baby in our family. Brianna and Dylan Novak welcomed Everett Drew on August 31. Proud grandparents are Ron and Kris Mills, and Dave and Sandy Novak.
Little Everett wasn’t very little, coming in at 9 pounds and 9 ounces. He’s a beautiful baby, and everyone is so happy. Congratulations to Gavin on becoming a big brother too! Congratulations to all!
Krissy watched Gavin while Brianna was in the hospital, and I was happy to assist her on Tuesday night.
Gavin is a sweet little boy, and we had so much fun with him. He would walk around the house saying “Da? Ma?” but never cried and he went to sleep for us without any problem at all. What a little honey.
Lenny Parrish of Lake City dropped off some delicious tomatoes at Faye Noble’s house last week. Our tomatoes have been producing pretty well, and have kept both Bob and me busy with canning. He’s making salsa and I’m making juice and spaghetti sauce. Good stuff!
Chuck, Julie and I spent a couple of hours in the attic on Saturday, and we had a fun time with a lot of laughs finding many items from our childhood. We are making progress, so it’s all been worth the work.
Congratulations to Krystal and Andrew Koester on the recent birth of Kayden Louise. Proud grandparents are Lea Osborne and Kevin Rocek. Congratulations to everyone.
Last Saturday, Russ, Darvy and Caleb hosted the first ”West Enders” Rose Fest Party. Caleb and his dad roasted a whole hog, and with all the shared dishes to pass, made for a virtual feast. Everyone enjoyed live music by the band “Zero Below.” Thanks for a fun time!
On Thursday, Katie and I headed south to visit Lanesboro, Harmony, and Preston. We had a perfect, sunny day to enjoy the beautiful countryside and visit these quaint little towns. We had fun going from shop to shop and seeing what we could find. Lunch was at the Pedal Pushers Café where we had a great lunch (the brussel sprouts are amazing). After a little more shopping, we made our way to the Aroma Pie Shop in tiny Whalan, Minnesota. What a selection of pies they had, and they have more than 25 different pies available on the weekend. Lots of people were enjoying the bike paths through this area on such a perfect day. Then onto Harmony where we found a cute gift shop and quilt shop to visit. It was a nice drive back home.
Our entire family was so saddened to hear our uncle, Philip Ause, passed away last week.
Philip had some struggles over the summer, but always seemed to recover pretty well. However, he suddenly became ill on Monday and passed away at the hospital with his family at his side. He had just sent an e-mail to us on Saturday including pictures from his daughter, Ruth’s, recent birthday celebration. Thinking he would enjoy a little Norwegian treat, I mailed him a dozen of Julie’s delicious lefse on Monday, not knowing he had taken a turn for the worse and would pass that night. The lefse arrived on Wednesday, and his wife, Audrey, and Ruth were able to enjoy it and reminisce about Philip’s love for it. He is going to be missed by his family and all of us as well.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.