Kenyon Library Photo Scavenger Hunt
The end of July is the time of the summer when young people begin to look for new things to do to fill their days.
One activity that is ongoing through the end of August is the Kenyon Library Photo Scavenger Hunt. Every Tuesday, Kenyon Library staff will post a new photo on the library web page and Facebook page taken somewhere in the city of Kenyon. The subjects of all pictures are visible without having to uncover anything and are located outside. None of the scavenger hunt photos were taken of private residential property.
All ages are welcome to participate in this activity, but only those 18 and younger will receive a prize for a correct guess. To register a guess, stop at the library before 6:30 p.m. on the following Tuesday.
Some of the pictures used this summer have included the United States flag on the boulevard, windows in the gym addition of K-W High School and the S in the Speedway gas station sign.
Kenyon and Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Pop-Up Museum
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Gunderson House during Rose Fest, there will be a Pop-Up Museum of Kenyon and Kenyon-Wanamingo School artifacts.
A pop-up museum is open to anyone with objects related to the museum’s theme that they would like to share with the public. This time is designed as a sharing time, not a time to sell things.
Items like Kenyon and K-W school annuals, school pictures, old uniforms, homecoming buttons, school programs, and scrapbooks are just a few of the suggested itesm that can be brought for display.
There is no need to preregister to share objects. The Kenyon Area Historical Society will provide tables for people to use for the pop-up museum.
Book a Lunch
The popular book-a-lunch program has returned to the Kenyon Library. At 11 a.m. every Wednesday until Sept. 1, young people are encouraged to gather in the shaded, green space across from the Veterans Memorial Park.
Participants are urged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair to sit on while listening to a library staff member read children’s books. Having a snack or lunch to eat during this event is also a possibility.
This free library program is recommended for children up to 10. Those young people under the age of 7 should be accompanied by an older adult, teen caregiver or older sibling.
In case of inclement weather, book-a-lunch will take place inside the library.
Field of Flags
On Dec. 7, we will again commemorate the unprovoked Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in 1941. 2021 is a milestone year of this historic event as it will be the 80th anniversary of the day that changed the world.
Remember a World War II veteran or any veteran from the Civil War to the present day by donating a flag during the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard Field of Flags at the Veterans Memorial Park during Rose Fest.
On Thursday, Aug. 19, the Color Guard, Veterans Support Group, and others will be placing the flags in an arrangement on the park site. The closing ceremony will take place at 2 p. m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
Color Guard members will be available at the event location on Friday and Saturday for anyone wishing to purchase a flag for a suggested donation of $20. Advanced contributions may be made with any organization member or with Mike McDonald at Held Bus garage.
This event is a significant fundraiser for the Color Guard, with donations distributed to the Kenyon Fire Department, K-W School and other Kenyon community causes.
The Field of Flags is a way to pay tribute and remember the men and women who have fought for our freedoms. They have served to protect us and have always been there when they are needed.
Summer
Summer is starting to slip away with later sunrises and earlier sunsets. It is the time of the year when lightning bugs are seen in the evening twilight. Although this year, they are not as plentiful due to the drought conditions we are experiencing.
This summer season, we have endured hot, humid weather with a lack of rainfall that disrupts plants’ growth. Some people anticipate better weather with the arrival of autumn in September.
A new study published in “Geophysical Research Letters” predicts by the end of this century, summer will last nearly half of the year, with diminished winter, spring and fall seasons.
Using historical data from 1952 to 2011, researchers studied the length of the four seasons. During this time, summers got longer while the other seasons shrank.
For people who prefer summer over winter, having a more extended period of warm weather sounds like a beautiful idea. The one drawback will be more storms and having three months of heat, as we have seen in June and July.
The pleasant days of spring and fall will become scarcer in the shorter seasonal period.