Fifty years ago, Title IX was instituted in Minnesota and allowed women to play interscholastic sports for the first time since before World War II.
Roz Hagberg Schack was one of those young women who took advantage of the opportunity to play sports and began her high school career as a seventh-grader doing the high jump for the Kenyon High School girls track team.
During her track career, Schack was primarily a high jumper, although for a few seasons was a member of the mile relay team. During her junior year, the relay team set a school record. The 1976 girls’ track team won the Hiawatha Valley League title.
Schack was a four-year letter winner as a varsity member of Kenyon-Wanamingo Hall of Fame Coach Diane Nikunen’s volleyball teams. The 1975 team was HVL Champions, District 4, Region 1 Champions, and brought home the Consolation Championship from the state tournament.
The 1976 and 1977 teams repeated as HVL Champions, with Hagberg earning all-conference honors both years and the team MVP in 1977.
As a senior, she was a volleyball team co-captain and was selected to the HVL All-Star team.
While playing basketball for Hall of Fame coach Steve Alger, Roz received the best rebounder award in 1977 and the best field goal and free throw shooter in 1978.
Schack continued her academic and athletic career at St. Olaf College as a four-year starter in volleyball. In two of those seasons, she was a co-captain with fellow Kenyonite Beth Ronning.
After the 1979 and 1980 seasons, Roz was selected team MVP and named to the MAIAW All-Tournament team. She was again team MVP and named Outstanding Hitter at the Eau Claire Invitational Tournament 1981.
She was a member of the USVBA 1981 team that won the North Country Women’s B Championship.
In addition to volleyball, Roz also played golf and softball for the Oles.
Following her career at St. Olaf, Schack was an assistant coach for the 1982 St. Olaf Volleyball team.
For the next ten years, she traveled the East Coast for the USVBA Volleyball team. During the 1991 season, her team took first place in the A division of the Stonybrook Volleyball Tournament.
Schack lives in Bloomington, where she continues to play golf, volleyball, and tennis. Her new favorite sport is pickleball, where she has competed in many Upper Midwest tournaments.
Roz has two daughters, one a recent University of St. Thomas graduate, and her youngest is a senior at the University of Minnesota.
She works as a Massage Therapist and volunteers at VEAP in Bloomington and St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Hall of Fame evening begins with a social time at 4:30 p.m. in the high school commons, followed by a catered dinner at 5:30 p.m. The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Hall of Fame tickets are available until Sept. 24 and may be purchased at the K-W High School office, the District Office in Wanamingo, from Randy Hockinson at 507-789-7022 or Steve Alger at 507-213-3245.
Friends and relatives of the inductees and Kenyon and Wanamingo community members are encouraged to attend the banquet.
College athletics
Luther senior and K-W graduate Lauren Berg is a co-captain of this year’s Norse Women’s Cross-Country team. During her Luther cross-country career, Berg has consistently been one of the top seven runners. In 2019, at the American Rivers Championships, she earned all-conference recognition with her 15th place finish.
On Sept. 1, Luther will open its season at a triangular at St. Olaf College.
Two former K-W Knights are members of the North Central University Rams volleyball team.
North Central is located in Minneapolis, MN.
Hannah Fisher is listed as a junior five-foot five-inch outside hitter. In the abbreviated 2021 spring season, Fisher helped lead the Rams to a UMAC consolation championship.
During the 2019 season, Hannah played and started in 23 games. During her sophomore season, she had 174 kills and 11 assists.
2021 K-W graduate and North Central first-year player Hailey Lerfald is a 6-foot middle blocker.
The Rams open their 2021 season on Sept. 1 against Carleton College in Minneapolis.
5-foot-10-inch sophomore Ally Peterson is an outside hitter and defensive specialist for the Belmont Bruins in Nashville.
During her freshman year, Peterson made appearances in eleven matches and finished third in service aces and fourth in kills.
Belmont’s season opener against Western Kentucky University on Aug. 31 has been postponed.
Bruin volleyball has paused team activities due to COVID-related issues.
Beginning of school
Seven years ago, I prepared for my last year as a classroom teacher and the first day of school, the best day of the school year.
Being an educator was the most satisfying job in the world. I thoroughly enjoyed working with students and helping them grow academically. In my opinion, I always had the best group of learners in my classroom.
As a teacher, I found communicating with parents a key to a child’s development. It is a two-way street in creating connections with parents. They should feel confident to call their child’s teacher when questions arise.
Every school year is packed with challenges, and again this year, like last, there are many unknown factors as educators deliver education to our young people. School staff, parents, and community members all play a vital role in providing our K-W students a successful year of learning.