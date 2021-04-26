To the editor:
This letter is in response to the article in the Faribault Daily News a couple of days ago mentioning no parking signs for truck drivers on Jefferson Avenue.
I have lived in a home adjacent to Jefferson Avenue for 20 years and I have yet to see a large truck parked there. Yesterday a city crew dug four holes for signs to be placed there. This is a very quiet street and I see no need for signage as Donahue's Greenhouse has been more than respectful of the needs of people living on Jefferson in regards to truck traffic.
Connie Clark
Faribault