While in San Antonio, Texas, last week, we had the opportunity to have breakfast one morning with friends Bill and Sharron Hanson. Bill is an alumnus of Kenyon Class of 1957 and a classmate of my brother-in-law Larry Flom.
Mary Gail, my wife, brought along a 73-year-old artifact to give to Bill. The paper was the lineup for the Kenyon Red Sox as put together by self-proclaimed team captain Larry Flom at the age of 9.
Some of the team members moved away before graduating. The player lineup and their positions were Paul Flick, pitcher; Jimmy Grey, catcher; Larry Flom, first base; Billy Hanson, second base; Jimmy Oelschlager, third base; Eugene Somdahl, first field; Elinor Elliot, first shortstop; Rayleen Flick, second shortstop.
Bill smiled as he read through the lineup and then commented about Jimmy Oelschlager. He said, “Jimmy’s dad was the baker and manager of the Kenyon Bakery. During the summer, the neighborhood kids would gather by the back steps of the Oelschlager home at 10 a.m. That was the time Jimmy’s dad would come home from the bakery with donuts or other baked goods for us.”
No one knew if the 1948 third and fourth grade Kenyon Red Sox ever played a game, but as always, when looking at artifacts of this type, it is fun to imagine these people at a young age.
Minnesota All-State Choir
K-W Choir students Ashley Rechtzigel and Elliot Olson participated in All-State Choir camps at St. John’s University in Collegeville. On Saturday, Elliot was a member of the All-State Tenor-Bass Choir, and Ashley was a second alto in the All-State Mixed Chorus that performed in the Abbey Church on the St. John’s campus.
The conductor of the Tenor-Bass Choir was Dr. Mark Potvin, who leads the Cathedral Choir and Norskkor at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. A Luther music staff member, he also teaches conducting, secondary choral methods, and musical theatre.
Dr. Julie Yu, a professor of music and co-director of choral studies at Kansas State University, conducted the All-State Mixed Chorus. Her choirs have performed in Carnegie Hall, Hawaii, the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Ireland and Italy.
The concert was livestreamed for people who were not able to attend in person.
The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art
As part of its collection, The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art possesses the world’s largest selection of works by Grant Wood.
Wood’s most famous painting, “American Gothic,” is housed in the Art Institute of Chicago. He entered the artwork in a competition at the Art Institute of Chicago in 1930 and won the bronze medal and $300. The painting is of a farmer and his daughter standing in front of a house with a gothic window.
At the museum, there is one room dedicated to parodies that have been created of American Gothic. There have been thousands of caricatures of the painting, including ones depicting Bill and Hilary Clinton, a Vermeer and Van Gogh, Kermit and Miss Piggy, an Alice in Wonderland American Gothic, and one where a lightsaber from “Star Wars” replaces the pitchfork.
The Gothic House
The gothic house in American Gothic is located in Eldon, Iowa, a community of 700 people, two hours south of Cedar Rapids.
While in Eldon for an art exhibition, Wood saw the house, sketched it, and then hurried back to Cedar Rapids to create his famous painting.
We were pleasantly surprised to find an outstanding visitors center on the Gothic House grounds, including an exhibit gallery and media room. During non-COVID times, costumes and pitchforks are available for visitors to reenact the characters in front of the house.
Colors of Wind
Bill and Sharron Hanson are stone merchants operating a business in San Antonio called Colors of the Wind. They specialize in using calcite known as honeycomb calcite which is transparent and translucent, giving a luminous glow when accentuated by light.
Colors of the Wind was founded in 1998. The Hansons researched the stone and its potential uses, developed a marketing plan,and worked with stone artists, builders and interior designers to build a product.
They are the number one wholesaler and retailer of honeycomb calcite in the nation.
Recently, they developed a new item called Happy Coins after a friend who had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time and wanted something to replace the worry stone with something that could lift her spirits. Made from honeycomb calcite, these coins are carried in a pocket or purse; when handled will raise a person’s spirit, give them a happy heart and stand up under the pressures of life.
Bill explained the coins this way, “Just like people, there are no two pieces of stone precisely alike. The stone varies in color, pattern and size, just like each of our circumstances. The coins remind us of Matthew 7:25 “When the rains came; the house did not collapse. It had been set solidly on rock.”