On the roads, the tiling work has been completed on County Road 23 and County Road 54. Next year we will be doing cement stabilization on those two roads. That work should make them high quality roads that will last for some time.
The 2020 budget was passed at the last meeting. The final levy increase was a 2.54% increase over last year. We had 2.1% growth in new taxable property last year in the form of new homes and business buildings. So that help offset the increase in the levy which is a good thing. In general farmland values dropped some and housing values increased some. So as a homeowner you probably had a small increase in taxes and farmland should have seen a small decrease in taxes. That is in general, some localized differences could affect you properties values and taxes. It is not surprising that when county government does not have the votes on the board to increase spending by large amounts, they can live withing their means like everyone in the real world does. That's is something to remember when you cast your votes next time.
We seated the newly elected commissioner Linda Flanders. I look forward to working with her on many issues in the coming year.
Our new veterans service officer now has almost 6 months on the job. As a veteran, if you have any feedback please let me know. We want to make sure we are providing all the services that you earned for your service.