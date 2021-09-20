On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Kenyon, Wanamingo, Kenyon-Wanamingo Hall of Fame will induct the class of 2021. The evening begins with a social time at 4:30 p.m. in the high school commons, followed by a catered dinner at 5:30. The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6:30.
Scott Flom, Kenyon High School class of 1975, has been selected to join the group inducted.
Flom received the L. G. Picha Award and the Maurice D. Flom Scholarship for his athletic and musical talent as a senior athlete.
Flom started running sprint races as a seventh grader, placing in the 220-yard sprint as an eighth grader in the highly competitive Carleton College Meet.
As a junior, Flom was a member of the mile relay team with Steve Schroeder, Pete Buckingham and Neal Mundahl that placed first in the District 4 meet to advance to the Region One Meet. Individually at the district meet, he placed first in the 440 to enter the competition in the Region Meet, where he finished fourth while setting a new school record in the sprint.
In the 1975 District 4 Meet, the Mile Relay Team of Scott Flom, Eddie Flom, Steve Schroeder, and Doug Greseth proceeded to take first place, moving on to the regional meet where they set a new region record with a time of 3:31.5. At the State Class Meet held at Apollo High School in St. Cloud, the relay team placed fourth with a time of 3:29.1.
The 1973 Kenyon football team finished the season as HVL Conference Champions. In the Jug Game against Cannon Falls, Flom rushed for 105 yards on 13 carries as the Vikings retained possession of the trophy, winning 32-13.
Later that season, Lake City came to Kenyon with first place on the line. That night, the Vikings defeated the Tigers despite losing Flom to a concussion on a scoring drive late in the first half.
In a crucial game against preseason favorite Stewartville, Flom caught a pass from Jon Held that led to a game-winning field goal and a perfect season.
The final game of the season was played against Minnesota River Champion New Prague. The Vikings lost a hard-fought contest to the eventual state champion.
As a senior football player, Flom was named to the All-Conference First Team as a running back. Against Cannon Falls that year, he caught a touchdown pass from Jon Held and had 77 yards rushing. In an overtime victory with Zumbrota, Flom had 84 yards rushing on 15 carries.
The best statistical game of his football career probably came against St. Charles when he had 179 yards on 21 rushes.
Flom’s 1973-74 basketball season was delayed as he recovered from an injury that occurred in the New Prague football game. His first game back was a victory against Plainview. In the East Sub-District semifinal game against West Concord, he scored a team-high 17 points.
During his senior season, Flom averaged 15 points a game and was named to the All-Conference team. Against a good Claremont team, he scored 20 points to help the Vikings end a four-game losing streak. His finest scoring effort as a Kenyon basketball player came against St. Charles when he was 13 of 17 from the field and six for six from the free-throw line for a total of 32 points.
Today Flom and his wife, Lisa, live in Eden Prairie. They have four children and four grandchildren. He has been a marketing representative for Federated Insurance and was inducted into the Federated Chairman’s Career Award group.
Hall of Fame tickets are available until Sept. 24 and may be purchased at the K-W High School office, the District Office in Wanamingo, from Randy Hockinson at 507-789-7022 or Steve Alger at 507-213-3245.
Golf Cart and others parade
Last year, Dave Phipps organized a golf cart parade to signal the end of the season in which Kenyon residents cruise the streets on warm summer evenings in their vehicles.
Dave Kolsrud continues the tradition this year by organizing a parade of golf carts and four-wheelers and side-by-side.
Interested parade participants are asked to gather at the east end of Main Street near the Kenyon Veterans Memorial between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Promptly, at 11 a.m., the Kenyon Police Squad will lead the parade north on Langford to Pine Street and turn left, crossing Hwy. 56 by the Kenyon Market to Front Street. From there, it will continue to Spring Street, turning right to First Street. At that point, the group will go to State Street and turn left to cross the boulevard, and go past the Kenyon Senior Living. Afterward, they will turn left on Third Street, driving to Forrest Avenue, then turning right to take Forrest all the way down to Eighth Street. At the corner, the group will turn west to Bullis and then travel one block to Seventh Street to make a loop around the new addition south of the high school before disbanding.
For more information, contact Dave Kolsrud at 507-838-7036.
Oktoberfest
On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, people gathered on the lawn of the Gunderson House to celebrate the German tradition of Oktoberfest.
Matt Bartel from the Kenyon Municipal Muni and Ben Bakken of College City Beverages served German beer and wine selections. The celebration took on a German feel when Ray Sands and the Polka Dots began its performance with an opening polka number. Some people took advantage of the music and danced during the afternoon, while others sat back and enjoyed the performance.
Dan Rechtzigel, a KAHS board member, had a large map of Germany with information labels about the beers in different regions of the country. The Bavarian region has the widest varieties of beer where “beer is considered the bread of Bavaria.”
The German apple slab pie dessert made by Cora Lee Monroe was worth the price of the food ticket. Monroe took no shortcuts and made the slab pie from scratch.
The Kenyon Area Historical Society wants to thank the people of the Kenyon Area for their support of a fantastic event.
Quilt raffle winner
One highlight of the Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday at the Gunderson House was the raffle drawing of the Kenyon High School Monument quilt winner.
Starting last June, alumni from Kenyon High School locally and throughout the country purchased chances to win a one-of-a-kind quilt with a picture of the Kenyon High School building on it.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, Julie Sahl Huseth, creator of the quilt, drew the name of Greg Canton from a large container filled with tickets.
Canton was not present but was surprised and excited when the quilt was delivered to his home by Huseth.
The support of those who purchased raffle tickets is appreciated by the Kenyon High School Monument committee members.