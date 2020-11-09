On Saturday, Maggie treated Autumn, Ari and Julie to a spa manicure at ARI Nails. The little girls picked out their favorite colors, and really loved being pampered. On the way home they met James, Amanda and Madrox at Marlees in Dennison for snacks. Madrox had to work, so everyone else went to James and Amanda’s house where Amanda and James made some delicious banana daiquiris and jerk chicken.
We had some Bob Marley music in the background which really set the Jamaican mood. It’s always a fun time with this group. Take care of your nails, Whirly Girls, and we will do it again.
Moland Church will be assembling Christmas Shoe Boxes again this year, so we are asking for donations of toothpaste, toothbrushes, bar soap, and other hygiene products. In addition, pens, paper, crayons, etc., are also a hit with these kids. Monetary donations are also accepted and we will purchase whatever items are needed for the shoe boxes. We will also have the Christmas Mitten and Hat Tree this year, so, again, drop off any of these items to hang on the Christmas tree. Thank you!
What beautiful fall weather we had this past week. I think many people got most of their gardens cleaned up, leaves raked, and flower pots put away. It felt really good to be able to get these things done before it gets so cold. I picked the rest of the brussel sprouts last weekend, and they are so delicious. Bob just has some carrots and rutabagas left in the garden and, overall, it was a really good year for gardening.
My cousin, Dick Truman, delivered a truck load of nice dry wood to my house last week. This will be great for the fireplace this winter. Thanks a lot, Dick!
I had a really nice visit with LaMae Erler on Tuesday, after I voted at the Ellington Town Hall. It was so good to see her and catch up with what she’s been up to since I saw her last. She enjoyed having some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren stop for tricks or treats on Halloween.
Helen, Gwen and I met for lunch on Saturday at the Depot in Faribault. It was amazing to be able to sit on the patio for lunch on Nov. 7! After lunch, we did a little antiquing at Keepers in Faribault.
Again, just a beautiful day to be outside, and it was so much fun to have lunch with some good friends.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Bev Nesseth. Bev passed away last Monday.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Steve (Jane), Brad (Carmen), Tom (Nona), and Mary (Darin) Zimmerman, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a special lady who always had a smile on her face; she was fun to visit with. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Services will be held at a later date.
Pastor Jim Rushton will be at Moland on Sunday, Nov. 15, for Worship and Holy Communion. Services are at 10 a.m.
I was rummaging in the attic again last week, and incidentally ran across a picture that was turned backwards in an old frame, of a very good looking man. He must be a relative! Haha! I’d never seen the guy before, so I put the photo on Facebook and got a few ideas from my Aase family. He doesn’t really look like an Aase or a Hope, so I called Georgia Vincent on Sunday afternoon, and she’s thinking it could be a relative of my great-grandpa Aase’s second wife, Annie. Georgia and Nancy are going to be doing some more investigating, as they have the name of a niece of Annie’s who lives in Owatonna, I believe. We’ll get that mystery solved yet, and I always know I can count on Georgia. What a gem she is!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.