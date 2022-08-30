Hall of Fame
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the sixth Kenyon, Wanamingo, Kenyon-Wanamingo Hall of Fame induction will be held. The evening will begin with a social time at 4:30 in the high school commons, followed by a catered dinner at 5:30. At the induction ceremony that evening, the 1973 Kenyon High School Football team will enter the hall of fame.
In the 1973 preseason Hiawatha Valley League football coaches’ poll, Stewartville was predicted to finish first, followed closely by the previous year’s champion Lake City. Kenyon was projected to finish possibly in third or fourth place.
Kenyon finished in second place to Lake City in 1972. Even with the loss of 12 seniors (six of whom were all-conference), the 1973 team returned fifteen lettermen but was still considered an inexperienced team in the skill positions.
In the fall of 1973, veteran coach Ralph Hagberg started his fourteenth season at Kenyon and had a large group of young men show up for preseason workouts. Two assistant coaches, LeRoy Ashland and Dave Mauseth, were part of the Kenyon coaching staff for several years. The third assistant coach was Dennis Hale, a graduate from the University of Minnesota, where he played for the Gophers at defensive back.
One of the significant changes in the fall of 1973 was that Coaches Ashland and Hale sat in the “crows’ nest” above Picha Field and communicated with Head Coach Hagberg on the sideline.
The season opened with impressive victories over West Concord, Cannon Falls, Plainview, Kasson-Mantorville, and St. Charles. In those first five games, Kenyon had 1,797 yards compared to 872 yards total by their opponents. The Viking offense scored 148 points to 48 points by their foes.
In the West Concord game, Craig Vangsness, an offensive and a defensive lineman, was lost for the season with an ACL injury.
After the K-M game, Coach Hagberg said, “That was the toughest game for us so far this season.”
In early October, Lake City traveled to Kenyon for the battle of first-place teams in the HVL.
One of the largest crowds in Picha Field history was in attendance as Kenyon defeated Lake City 18-13. In a highly contested game, there were only two penalties called.
Coach Hale put in a new defense during practice the week before the game. One that Lake City had not seen Kenyon use before.
Following the game, Coach Hagberg said, “That has to be one of the most satisfying wins of my coaching career.”
With two games left in the regular season, Kenyon was in first place and undefeated when they traveled to Zumbrota. After rolling over teams earlier in the season and a hard-fought win against Lake City, the Vikings had difficulty with the Tigers winning 6-0. The offense had seven fumbles and lost four of them. The score was tied 0-0 late in the fourth quarter when Jon Broin broke loose for a 46-yard run for a touchdown.
The last HVL game was played at preseason favorite Stewartville. Stewartville led 16-6 late in the fourth quarter when Kenyon scored and went for the two-point extra point conversion making the score 16-14. The Vikings regained possession of the ball, and with 20 seconds left in the game, Held kicked a 22-yard field goal to win the game.
Kenyon, ranked second in Class B and the HVL Champion, would play Minnesota River Conference Champion and number one ranked New Prague in the first round of the playoffs.
In what turned out to be a defensive battle, New Prague led 6-0 at half-time and scored again in the second half to make the final score 12-0. The final statistics showed the Trojans with 178 yards of offense to the Vikings 123.
After the game, Coach Hagberg gave this assessment, “On a different night, we might have beaten them. We were in contention until the final minute of the game.”
New Prague went on to win the 1973 Class B Football Championship.
This was the first Kenyon team to play in the state playoffs, finishing the season 8-1. In summing up the season, Hagberg said, “It was a pleasure coaching this group of players because the team as a whole would listen to instructions and then go out and try to do what we told them.”
The following players named to the HVL All-Conference first-team offense were Mark Helgeson, Ken Fordahl, and Kirk Hiner. Second-team offense all-conference were Eric Kvittem, Jon Broin, Jon Held, and Rich Dyrdahl. Defensive all-conference team members were Ken Fordahl, Craig Fogelson, and Jon Broin. A second-team defense member was Rich Dyrdahl.
Kirk Hiner, Craig Fogelson, and Randy Wahlberg were named to the WCCO Radio all-state team of the week during the season.
Players: Tim Torgerson, Craig Vold, Scott Flom, Jon Held, Scott Forsberg, Jon Broin, Pete Buckingham, Michael Estrem, Dan Torgerson, David Aronson, Randy Braaten, Steve Lurken, Steve Dyrdahl, Randy Wahlberg, Marshall Johnson, Gaylen Quam, Eric Kvittem, Robert Walker, Rich Hagenson, Tim Meyer, Robert Buan, Rolf Shelstad, Kirk Hiner, Gary Stromback, Ken Fordahl, Craig Fogelson, Mark Helgeson, Rich Dyrdahl, Craig Vangsness.
Coaches: Ralph Hagberg, LeRoy Ashland, David Mauseth, and Dennis Hale.
Student Managers: Brian Dale and Lorrie Estrem.
Hall of Fame tickets are available until Sept. 16 and may be purchased at the K-W High School office, the District Office in Wanamingo, from Randy Hockinson at 507-789-7022 or Steve Alger at 507-213-3245.
Friends and relatives of the inductees and Kenyon and Wanamingo community members are encouraged to attend the banquet.
Fall forecast
We are at the time of the year when we transition from summer to fall. Sept. 1 is considered the metrological first day of fall, making this consistent year after year and making it easier for scientists to compare one season to another. For the next three months, the days will continue to get shorter, the leaves will change colors, and people will search for their car window scrapers to take off the frost in the morning.
According to AccuWeather, millions of residents across the Midwest and Northeast might not feel much of a change as summerlike warmth extends its stay over the region. Still, significant changes are in the offing with the arrival of October.
The warmer-than-normal pattern is expected to continue into the start of autumn across the regions as students return to school, football season kicks off, and people enjoy their pumpkin-flavored drinks.
As we look forward to enjoying autumnal scenery, the widespread warmth could delay the peak of fall foliage. Accu forecasters say the wait could be worth it this year as vibrant colors will likely unfold through the woods of our area.
As the summer warmth finally fades and the forest transforms from a sea of green to a palette of vibrant colors, folks across the Great Lakes and Northeast will experience the arrival of chilly air.
The season’s first frost could arrive in late September and early October. Accu prognosticators said the early frost outlook does not seriously threaten agricultural crops.
This prediction of fall 2022 is not much different than last fall when, according to my records, we did not receive our first killing frost until Oct. 23. Through Sept. and Oct, we had many clear days, and in typical fashion, the cloudy weather settled in once Nov. arrived. The first light snow of fall occurred on Nov. 18.
Chemistry
One of my hobbies in retirement is learning chemistry. Not the kind that students learn from K-W chemistry teacher Darrin Walling, but the kind that Stacy Quam taught in her foods class.
During this time, I realized that cooking and baking recipes are different. When following a cooking recipe, the chef can make changes as they like to the final product. A pastry chef must follow the measurements accurately, or the final product will not taste as good as it should.
The other thing that influences baking results is the weather. I found out the hard way that krumkake made in the summer will not be crisp and tasty as it is in the winter. Enjoying rosettes and krumkake are treats for cool fall and winter days.