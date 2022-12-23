William LeRoy Foss Sr

KENYON — William L. Foss, Sr age 73 of Kenyon, died on Tuesday, December 21, 2022, at his home.
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties. For much of central and east central Minnesota into western Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions, but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Goodhue County. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
William LeRoy Foss Sr., the son of LeRoy and Shirley (Holmes) Foss was born on June 28, 1949, in Faribault. He grew up in Kenyon, graduating from Kenyon High School in 1967. He enlisted in the US Navy and served for a short time before returning to Kenyon. He then attended vocational school. William married Candace Verthein and had two children. They moved from Kenyon in the early 70's to Cannon Falls, where he managed the Curt's Cannon Ball truck stop. He later married Sharon Martenson and had two more children. William then went to work for Metropolitan Airports Commission in maintenance. In the late 1980's he moved back to Kenyon where he lived until he retired. He then moved to Fifty Lakes, Minnesota. He lived there for about 6 years before returning to Kenyon in the spring of 2020. Bill served on the Kenyon Color Guard. In his younger years he was an avid water skier and enjoyed boating. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and collecting antiques and Red Wing Pottery. He was a meticulous gardener and liked to take care of his flowers and yard.
He is survived by his children Kjersti (and Mark) Anderson of Lewiston, Kollin Foss of Winona, William Foss, Jr. of Cannon Falls, Cody (and Annette) Foss of Burnsville; grandchildren Brady (and Laura) Rinn-Foss, Jacob Anderson, Zach Anderson, Lauren Foss, Bella Foss, Hailey Foss; siblings Christine Foss of Red Wing, Mariana (and Mike) McDonald of Kenyon, Julie (and Bob) Miller of Bloomington, Theron Homeier-Foss of Kenyon, and Ramona (and Ken) Djernes of Clearbrook. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Eric, Paul and Ted. Memorials to the donor's choice are preferred.
Family and friends may gather for a visitation on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 6:30 PM, with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon. Interment will be in the Kenyon Cemetery on Wednesday, December 28th at 10:00 AM.
