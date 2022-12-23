William LeRoy Foss Sr

KENYON — William L. Foss, Sr age 73 of Kenyon, died on Tuesday, December 21, 2022, at his home.

To send flowers to the family of William Foss, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
4:00PM-6:30PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Kenyon
514 Third Street
Kenyon, MN 55946
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Graveside Service
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
10:00AM
Kenyon Cemetery
Slee St
Kenyon, MN 55946
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load comments