Vivian A. Samlaska

KENYON — Vivian Alice Samlaska, 3, of Kenyon, passed away on May 8, 2023, at the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis in the loving arms of her parents.
She was born on August 12, 2019 in Northfield, Minnesota to Maurice and Alyssa Samlaska. Vivian was a sassy, funny and loving daughter, sister and granddaughter. She loved movie nights, snuggles, and her bunny, Levi. Vivian loved to do everything with her sister, Marissa. She looked up to and loved her sissy with her whole heart.
Vivian loved to visit her grandparents' cabin. She loved boat rides with her Auntie and looking for fish, frogs, and any other animals she could find. She spent a lot of time choosing the perfect rocks and insisted on keeping every single one of them.
Vivian would bring treasures to her family from all over. Her most recent favorite activity was hunting for treasures at daycare to bring to her family. Her treasures included rocks, pinecones, old toys, sticks, and gravel. She loved her family so much and never missed an opportunity for a snuggle, a quick hug and a kiss, or just to say "I wuv you soooo much!". There were times in the morning when Marissa had to come back inside from the bus stop, just to give Vivian one more hug and kiss before Vivian would let her go to school.
She loved all animals - even ants and snakes! And thought they were all "so cute!" Even if there were other children around, Vivian would most likely be found playing with the dog, cat, bunny, or whatever animal was around. She did her own thing and didn't care to follow the crowd.
She was a bright light in her family's life and always kept us laughing. She will be so very missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her parents Maurice and Alyssa Samlaska of Kenyon; siblings Dylan, Haylee, and Marissa; grandparents, Wayne and Wanda Eisenhuth of Northfield and Ken and Linda Samlaska of Faribault; Auntie Audra Tejeda, Uncle Andy Eisenhuth of Northfield; Aunts Jenny Samlaska of Faribault, Christa (Jake) Sarrack of White Bear Lake, and Kari Samlaska of Dodge Center; Cousins Andrew, Kyleigh, Charlee, Hunter, Blake, and Brooklynn; great-grandmother Alice Eisenhuth of Arlington Heights, IL; great-grandfather Bernhard (Pete) Ellingson of Northfield.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Guy Eisenhuth, Jr. of Arlington Heights, IL and her great-grandmother, Jeanne Ellingson of Kenyon.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held June 2, 2023 at 11AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Julie Rogness officiating the service.
The family would like to thank Fay Crouse (Fay-Fay) and Stephanie Brezina (Stephy) for the all the love and care they gave to our sweet girl.
