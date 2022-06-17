ST. PAUL, FORMERLY OF HARRIS AND KENYON — Valborg Louise Kyllo Ellingson was born to Adolph and Hanna Kyllo in rural Kenyon, MN. on July 19, 1932. After her father's death in 1936, the family moved into the city of Kenyon, where she attended grade and high school, graduating in 1950. Valborg attended and graduated from Augsburg College in 1954. From 1954 to 1957 she was a school librarian in Mora, MN., where she met Phillip Ellingson.
On August 23, 1957, she married Phillip Ellingson at Hegre Lutheran Church in rural Kenyon where she had been baptized and confirmed.
Valborg was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Phillip, sons Mark and Erik, sisters Doris Beaudoin and Audrey Smith Engler, daughter-in-law Audrey Ellingson, grandchildren Jonathan Ellingson and Brianne Rubbelke. Valborg is survived by sons Jon Ellingson of Titusville, Florida and Joel (Hanh) Ellingson of Shakopee, daughter Kay (Joseph) Rubbelke of St. Paul, Minn., daughter-in-law Joan Ellingson, 9 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Cambridge Lutheran Church, Augsburg College, Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St. Paul, or donor's choice. Memorial Service 11 AM, Monday, June 20, 2022, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.