Timothy Wayne Larson

NORTHFIELD — Timothy Wayne Larson, age 60, of Northfield, passed away after an extended illness, Monday, April 17, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, St. Mary's Campus.

Service information

Apr 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, April 22, 2023
11:00AM-3:00PM
Apr 22
Service
Saturday, April 22, 2023
1:00PM
