Shirley L. Peterson

KENYON — Shirley Louise Peterson of Kenyon, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13th, 2023, in Northfield.
Shirley was born on November 14th, 1940 to Sigurd and Lillian (Brekke) Helland. Shirley grew up in West Concord and graduated from West Concord High School in 1959.In March of 1965 she met and fell head over heels in love with Paul Peterson, and they were married on November 6th, 1965, and enjoyed 57 years of wedded bliss.Shortly after their marriage, Shirley gave her heart to the Lord and her relationship with Christ was a very important part of her marriage and family life.
She was the Hauge and Emmanuel church secretary for 22 years while raising her family. Later, she worked for 17 years as a nursing assistant at the Kenyon Sunset Home. Her favorite job was being a wife and mother.
Shirley enjoyed teaching Sunday School, and being a part of the church Ladies Aid and Ruth Circle. Shirley especially enjoyed the daily devotion time she spent with Paul.
Shirley was an amazing cook and baker; her desserts were the best! She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events their school concerts and church programs, watching her grandsons pull horses, and playing Scrabble. She was also an avid fan of the Wanamingo Jack's baseball team. Shirley loved being teased by Paul, and will forever be remembered by the "eye rolls" she'd give him, and her famous "rabbit" face she'd make to make us laugh.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Paul Peterson of Kenyon; children Kelli (Jeff) Anderson of Cannon Falls, Lisa (Mike) Roosen of Kenyon, Matthew (Julie) Peterson of Kenyon, Sara (Josh) Wickum of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren Josie (Jared) Erlanson, Sam, Alex, Gavin and Lily Roosen, Ethan and Evan Peterson, Jake and Jack (Hannah) Wickum; 7 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her special cousin Roxy Gates.
She was Proceeded in death by her parents, Sigurd and Lillian Helland, sister Ione Nelson, and an infant sister.
