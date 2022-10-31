Shirley A. Pithey

KENYON — Shirley Ann (McDonald) Pithey age 89 of Kenyon passed away peacefully on Saturday October 29th, 2022.
Shirley was born May 23rd, 1933, to Walters and Lyle (Harmsen) McDonald. She grew up and graduated from Slayton High School in 1951. After graduation she was a staff member of St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis. She also spent a few years working for hospital staffs in California and Nevada.
Shirley and Fred Pithey were married in Sanborn, North Dakota on February 10, 1959. Their three children were born in Jamestown, North Dakota. Later they moved to Wisconsin and lived in Eau Claire, WI for over twenty years. While there Shirley worked for Dayton-Hudson Company for many years. Shirley was active in many faith formations and Rosary services in all the Catholic Churches they attended thru out the many locations they lived.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.
Shirley is survived by her Husband of 63 years, Fred. Children Paul, Ann (Dick) Sviggum, Shawn (Jan), two grandchildren, Connor and Colin, Sisters Mary Mattson and Susan Scully, also many nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
Mass of Catholic Burial to be held at 11:00 am on November 2nd at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis Street, Kenyon, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Internment, St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Kenyon.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Pithey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
